Boris Davidoff PhD Appointed Executive VP of Viper Networks, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the appointment of Boris Davidoff, Ph.D. as the companys Executive VP and the Head of International Business Development. In addition, Dr. Davidoff will be a member of the board.

Dr. Davidoff has extensive experience in business development and modeling in AI and financial engineering. Dr. Davidoff is the CEO of the "Prospective Technology Solutions, Inc." and managing partner for "Davidoff Guthart Fund, LLC" & "Prospective Technology Solutions Fund LLC".

Based in New York, New York, Dr. Davidoff expertise in leading the full execution of new product development, deep passion for designing, crafting, and commercializing innovative products that drive organizational growth will be great asset to our company.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS

Viper Networks, Inc., with its product Apollo Smart Lights, is a manufacturer and distributor of highly-efficient LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas. By combining LED Lighting, GSM, Sensors, Infrared and Video into a single design; Apollo Smart Lights' proprietary line of wireless products can be applied to existing infrastructure through streamlined system integration for a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions worldwide.

For more information see www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on twitter @vipernetworks

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.
Investor/Media Contact: SAG Equity Group at 407.444.5959

