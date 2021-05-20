DEADLINE ALERT for ACAD, CCIV, PINS, VWAGY: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ACAD)

Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (2) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (4) as a result, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Churchill Capital Corporation IV (: CCIV )

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pinterest, Inc. (: PINS)

Class Period: February 4, 2021 - April 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Volkswagen AG ( VWAGY)

Class Period: March 29, 2021 - March 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



