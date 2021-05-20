New Investment Relationship Finalized Between Welltower® Inc. and Treplus Communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new investment relationship has been finalized between Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) and Treplus Communities, a Columbus, Ohio-based developer of upscale, innovative, 55+ active adult rental communities. The relationship will expand the best-in-class Treplus product offering into Welltower's senior living portfolio.

The Treplus Communities' brand offers an important for-lease, lifestyle option for a growing segment of active adults age 55+ in an unprecedented, low-inventory real estate market. Active adult communities offered by the brand include spacious, single-story residences with designer finishes, attached garages and private entrances to ensure comfort, safety, and freedom for residents and their guests. Active adults are savvy, socially-engaged consumers who understand the advantages of renting over buying.

"We are pleased to partner with Welltower, the leader in health care real estate, and share with Welltower an understanding of what baby boomers desire in downsizing options. Treplus Communities' partnership with Welltower will strengthen our ability to offer luxury communities that provide premium amenities and encourage an active, social and maintenance-free lifestyle to this rapidly-growing demographic," says Jane Arthur Roslovic, Treplus' Managing Partner. Roslovic along with her partners, Ann Arthur Cook and Geoffrey Arthur, bring strong vision, leadership, and extensive management experience to this new relationship.

Treplus Communities develops, holds, and manages a growing portfolio of Housing for Older Persons Act ("HOPA")- compliant active adult communities in the Midwest. HOPA compliance eliminates the requirement of age 55+ communities to offer senior care services.

Treplus is 'Redefining 55+ Living' for active adults with an award-winning design in desirable communities consisting of 90 150 units that range from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet. Each community is built as suburban infill with integrated Universal Design principles for accessibility including, but not limited to, wider hallways, task lighting, elevated electrical outlets, no-step showers, and entry into the apartment home. Every community offers premium amenities and maintenance-free living that provides baby boomers the opportunity to age-in-place comfortably in an environment of peers.

Active adult communities appeal to a varied audience of downsizing, renter-by-choice, "empty nester" couples and singles, who are engaged, active and want to live in a community with opportunities for meaningful resident-directed social engagement. Treplus offers a rich social experience in The Commons, a resort-quality clubhouse that is central to community-life and houses a fully equipped gym, Wi-Fi caf, business center, billiards, liquor lockers, and catering kitchen.

Currently, three Treplus Communities are established in Central Ohio with additional Ohio locations planned for 2021 as well as expansion into other Midwest states. Growth will be accelerated by the Welltower relationship and will provide the necessary momentum for a material roll-out.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company that is focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that allow residents to age-in-place and enjoy a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/.

