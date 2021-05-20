Former World MMA Champion Jessica "Jag" Aguilar, Mariano Vera Moreira In The Broadcast Booth For FOX Deportes At XFC 44, YoungGuns 2

DESTIN, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former MMA world champion Jessica "Jag" Aguilar and Mariano Vera Moreira will be in the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) broadcast booth for the Spanish telecast of XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on FOX Deportes on May 28 from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

Aguilar is one of the most respected female fighters in the history of MMA, most recently competing in the Co-Main Event of XFC 43. Aguilar is known just as much for her broadcasting skills and fight game acumen as she is for her accomplishments in the cage. "Jag" will enter the Hexagon once again as a combatant on July 9 in Augusta, GA.

One of the most respected figures in Latin American MMA, Vera Moreira returns to FOX airwaves for his XFC broadcast debut. He brings ample broadcasting and analyst experience to the Hexagon.

MMA Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and Cyrus "Mr. International" Fees will be handling the English broadcast on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We've put together the No. 1 broadcast team in the business, for English- and Spanish-speaking audiences around the world. As always, we expect perfect execution on May 28 at both XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on FOX Sports."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're very excited to welcome Jessica 'Jag' Aguilar and Mariano Vera Moreira to the XFC broadcast team. Both Jessica and Mariano bring a wealth of experience to their positions, and our Spanish audiences around the globe are going to be thrilled by our broadcast on FOX Deportes."

