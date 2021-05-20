Logo
Former World MMA Champion Jessica "Jag" Aguilar, Mariano Vera Moreira In The Broadcast Booth For FOX Deportes At XFC 44, YoungGuns 2

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., May 20, 2021

DESTIN, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former MMA world champion Jessica "Jag" Aguilar and Mariano Vera Moreira will be in the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) broadcast booth for the Spanish telecast of XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on FOX Deportes on May 28 from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

XFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Xtreme Fighting Championships)

Aguilar is one of the most respected female fighters in the history of MMA, most recently competing in the Co-Main Event of XFC 43. Aguilar is known just as much for her broadcasting skills and fight game acumen as she is for her accomplishments in the cage. "Jag" will enter the Hexagon once again as a combatant on July 9 in Augusta, GA.

One of the most respected figures in Latin American MMA, Vera Moreira returns to FOX airwaves for his XFC broadcast debut. He brings ample broadcasting and analyst experience to the Hexagon.

MMA Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and Cyrus "Mr. International" Fees will be handling the English broadcast on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We've put together the No. 1 broadcast team in the business, for English- and Spanish-speaking audiences around the world. As always, we expect perfect execution on May 28 at both XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on FOX Sports."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're very excited to welcome Jessica 'Jag' Aguilar and Mariano Vera Moreira to the XFC broadcast team. Both Jessica and Mariano bring a wealth of experience to their positions, and our Spanish audiences around the globe are going to be thrilled by our broadcast on FOX Deportes."

About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-world-mma-champion-jessica-jag-aguilar-mariano-vera-moreira-in-the-broadcast-booth-for-fox-deportes-at-xfc-44-youngguns-2-301296260.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships

