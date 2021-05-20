Georgia Power Foundation invests $100,000 in support for Center for Pan Asian Community Services

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Georgia Power continues to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the company and the Georgia Power Foundation today are announcing $100,000 in grants to support the Center for Pan Asian Community Services (CPACS), the largest and longest-standing nonprofit dedicated to supporting Asian communities in the Southeast.

CPACS will regrant funds received to support local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community-based organizations that provide support and services to communities across Georgia. Funds will be used for interpretation and translation services, emergency crisis funds and COVID-19 relief funds to support those in financial crisis. Additionally, funds will support an AAPI coalition to better serve communities in the wake of an increase in violence and hate crimes towards Asian Americans during the pandemic.

"At Georgia Power, investing in organizations that align with our company's core values of leading racial equity efforts is one way that we are helping to ensure future generations have a prosperous place to call home," said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Charitable Giving for Georgia Power and president and CEO for the Georgia Power Foundation. "We appreciate all that the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and culture bring to our state and are glad to support vital services and resources that not only assist families in need, but also support the goal of ending racial discrimination against any group of people."

While Georgia Power is part of a growing number of corporate and philanthropic organizations who have increased support of nonprofits dedicated to racial equity and social justice among Asian American and Pacific Islanders, the company has long been recognized for its dedication to the community as well as its overall commitment to helping all communities in Georgia thrive.

"As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in hate crimes across the country, we continue to stand in solidarity with our diverse communities," said Victoria Huynh, vice president at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services. "We are grateful for Georgia Power's ongoing support as we work together to further build capacity to address issues and needs within the AAPI community."

Georgia Power celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Every May, Georgia Power joins the community to celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

On Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. EST, the company will host a panel on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower) on uplifting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, as well as resources available in light of the increase in racism and hate crimes across the country. The panel will include representatives from the company and community partners, as well as Younghoe Koo, placekicker for the Atlanta Falcons and 2020 NFL Pro Bowl honoree.

Additionally, Georgians can celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month through social media by visiting Georgia Power's Facebook (www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (www.Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (www.Instagram.com/ga_power/) pages.

Georgia Power supports racial equity initiatives

Earlier this year, Georgia Power joined more than 150 companies to sign on to the Metro Atlanta Chamber's (MAC's) "Atl Action for Racial Equity" initiative to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion in the business community, and to address the effects of systemic racism across the metro area and in the workplace.

In 2020, the company, along with a coalition of leading Georgia businesses, signed a letter asking the Georgia General Assembly to support, approve and sign into law a comprehensive, specific and clear bill against hate crimes.

House Bill 426, also known as the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp following bipartisan support to extend protections to individuals targeted based on biases.

The Georgia Power Foundation

The Georgia Power Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the fifth-largest corporate giving foundation in Georgia. The Foundation provides grants to organizations that are enriching communities across the state and is part of Georgia Power's philanthropic focus to empower Education, Environmental Stewardship and Communities.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-foundation-invests-100-000-in-support-for-center-for-pan-asian-community-services-301296197.html

SOURCE Georgia Power