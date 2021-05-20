Harbor Financial Services, Llc Buys Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: BLOK, IVOL, VNLA, AMAT, FXZ, MSTR, ASPL, APSG, PEJ, FTEC, DE, SBLK, VIAC, TM, BMY, PSFE, KHC, SBNY, UGA, HUBS, ARKG, XOP, GS, XLC, CMCSA, SNOW, LEN, EPHE, PXD, TFC, QCLN, OGS, CCIV, CAN, BIV, LNC, LIT, PBW, CCI, SOLY, FLY, GPP, COTY, CIDM, DDD, ALNA, CKPT, DNN,
- Added Positions: ISTB, IWD, GNRC, BSV, VTI, MGC, ARKW, COST, TDIV, FUBO, DGRO, BNDX, MOAT, SCHD, OKE, XLV, VOO, VUG, VZ, VIG, SQ, BKD, SPY, IDV, IHI, VFH, VCSH, ET, WCC, VTWO, PYPL, USFR, IWM, AM, QYLD, PSTH, SFBS, PM, NKE, SHYG, SO, CVS, MO, WATT, IEFA, BST, T, APD, XHB, KO, DUK, NEE, FDX, MGI, PPL, PFE, NOBL, PG, RTX, MPC, HACK, FXL, ORCL, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, JOE, USMV, AAPL, QQQ, ARKK, SI, SE, XOM, MSFT, LQD, C, FVD, LRCX, QCOM, BABA, CFA, DIS, XLK, ROKU, ZM, HD, SHOP, PTON, GOOGL, TTD, APPS, PSX, TNDM, IJR, RSP, XLF, IJH, VB, MRK, DIAX, VTV, NCNO, MGK, VDE, UNH, V, TWLO, VWO, CAT, CSCO, F, HON, ABBV, GOOG, UBER, GLD, VGT, IBM, LMT, LOW, RY, UTF, IVV, VGSH, ALL, AMGN, COP, JPM, MDT, AVGO, DG, AGG, IVW, VYM, MMM, CVX, MCD, NVDA, AXON, WMT, BGCP, USA, CDW, BND, DVY, EFA, EFAV, IVOO, IWF, MDY, MTUM, VONV, VXF, ABT, AMT, BRK.B, BA, GE, INTC, JNJ, MRO, VLO, RQI, LULU, AGNC, FB, WORK, EEM, JKH, RDVY, SCZ, VIGI, VO, VONE, XLB, XLE, AFL, RDFN, HYG, IWV, XAR, XLI,
- Sold Out: TOTL, SPYV, DNL, AJRD, DUSA, FPE, GEM, FDN, SPTS, TLT, LMBS, SPTL, IEF, ENPH, XRT, SHY, PTLC, PANW, ADBE, CRM, NFLX, CLVR, UNM, CHIQ, OIH, FNDA, FTCS, GBIL, GRPN, CRWD, TAN, VNQ, VEEV, QDEL, MCK, SDY, VMBS, ITE, FBT, FSLY, MA, MPWR, MU, SWAV, BILI, PFF, APPN, EQIX, ALB, MSI, CB, BYND, PDD, TDS, GDXJ, SFIX, TDOC, RH, DD, KMI, X, NFJ, ENDP, M, HDGE, PMD, SYBX, RAIL, OIBR.C,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,540 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 77,680 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 118,393 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.92%
- Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) - 88,948 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA) - 68,118 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 88,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 57,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.228100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $480.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 66,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 313.97%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $305.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.Sold Out: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.Sold Out: Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $31.6.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.82%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 2,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.35%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 1,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in The St. Joe Co by 26.92%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 118,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 79.57%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.78%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 7,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.94%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 4,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.
