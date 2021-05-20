Harbor Financial Services, Llc Buys Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: BLOK, IVOL, VNLA, AMAT, FXZ, MSTR, ASPL, APSG, PEJ, FTEC, DE, SBLK, VIAC, TM, BMY, PSFE, KHC, SBNY, UGA, HUBS, ARKG, XOP, GS, XLC, CMCSA, SNOW, LEN, EPHE, PXD, TFC, QCLN, OGS, CCIV, CAN, BIV, LNC, LIT, PBW, CCI, SOLY, FLY, GPP, COTY, CIDM, DDD, ALNA, CKPT, DNN,

BLOK, IVOL, VNLA, AMAT, FXZ, MSTR, ASPL, APSG, PEJ, FTEC, DE, SBLK, VIAC, TM, BMY, PSFE, KHC, SBNY, UGA, HUBS, ARKG, XOP, GS, XLC, CMCSA, SNOW, LEN, EPHE, PXD, TFC, QCLN, OGS, CCIV, CAN, BIV, LNC, LIT, PBW, CCI, SOLY, FLY, GPP, COTY, CIDM, DDD, ALNA, CKPT, DNN, Added Positions: ISTB, IWD, GNRC, BSV, VTI, MGC, ARKW, COST, TDIV, FUBO, DGRO, BNDX, MOAT, SCHD, OKE, XLV, VOO, VUG, VZ, VIG, SQ, BKD, SPY, IDV, IHI, VFH, VCSH, ET, WCC, VTWO, PYPL, USFR, IWM, AM, QYLD, PSTH, SFBS, PM, NKE, SHYG, SO, CVS, MO, WATT, IEFA, BST, T, APD, XHB, KO, DUK, NEE, FDX, MGI, PPL, PFE, NOBL, PG, RTX, MPC, HACK, FXL, ORCL, MCHP,

ISTB, IWD, GNRC, BSV, VTI, MGC, ARKW, COST, TDIV, FUBO, DGRO, BNDX, MOAT, SCHD, OKE, XLV, VOO, VUG, VZ, VIG, SQ, BKD, SPY, IDV, IHI, VFH, VCSH, ET, WCC, VTWO, PYPL, USFR, IWM, AM, QYLD, PSTH, SFBS, PM, NKE, SHYG, SO, CVS, MO, WATT, IEFA, BST, T, APD, XHB, KO, DUK, NEE, FDX, MGI, PPL, PFE, NOBL, PG, RTX, MPC, HACK, FXL, ORCL, MCHP, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, JOE, USMV, AAPL, QQQ, ARKK, SI, SE, XOM, MSFT, LQD, C, FVD, LRCX, QCOM, BABA, CFA, DIS, XLK, ROKU, ZM, HD, SHOP, PTON, GOOGL, TTD, APPS, PSX, TNDM, IJR, RSP, XLF, IJH, VB, MRK, DIAX, VTV, NCNO, MGK, VDE, UNH, V, TWLO, VWO, CAT, CSCO, F, HON, ABBV, GOOG, UBER, GLD, VGT, IBM, LMT, LOW, RY, UTF, IVV, VGSH, ALL, AMGN, COP, JPM, MDT, AVGO, DG, AGG, IVW, VYM, MMM, CVX, MCD, NVDA, AXON, WMT, BGCP, USA, CDW, BND, DVY, EFA, EFAV, IVOO, IWF, MDY, MTUM, VONV, VXF, ABT, AMT, BRK.B, BA, GE, INTC, JNJ, MRO, VLO, RQI, LULU, AGNC, FB, WORK, EEM, JKH, RDVY, SCZ, VIGI, VO, VONE, XLB, XLE, AFL, RDFN, HYG, IWV, XAR, XLI,

TSLA, AMZN, JOE, USMV, AAPL, QQQ, ARKK, SI, SE, XOM, MSFT, LQD, C, FVD, LRCX, QCOM, BABA, CFA, DIS, XLK, ROKU, ZM, HD, SHOP, PTON, GOOGL, TTD, APPS, PSX, TNDM, IJR, RSP, XLF, IJH, VB, MRK, DIAX, VTV, NCNO, MGK, VDE, UNH, V, TWLO, VWO, CAT, CSCO, F, HON, ABBV, GOOG, UBER, GLD, VGT, IBM, LMT, LOW, RY, UTF, IVV, VGSH, ALL, AMGN, COP, JPM, MDT, AVGO, DG, AGG, IVW, VYM, MMM, CVX, MCD, NVDA, AXON, WMT, BGCP, USA, CDW, BND, DVY, EFA, EFAV, IVOO, IWF, MDY, MTUM, VONV, VXF, ABT, AMT, BRK.B, BA, GE, INTC, JNJ, MRO, VLO, RQI, LULU, AGNC, FB, WORK, EEM, JKH, RDVY, SCZ, VIGI, VO, VONE, XLB, XLE, AFL, RDFN, HYG, IWV, XAR, XLI, Sold Out: TOTL, SPYV, DNL, AJRD, DUSA, FPE, GEM, FDN, SPTS, TLT, LMBS, SPTL, IEF, ENPH, XRT, SHY, PTLC, PANW, ADBE, CRM, NFLX, CLVR, UNM, CHIQ, OIH, FNDA, FTCS, GBIL, GRPN, CRWD, TAN, VNQ, VEEV, QDEL, MCK, SDY, VMBS, ITE, FBT, FSLY, MA, MPWR, MU, SWAV, BILI, PFF, APPN, EQIX, ALB, MSI, CB, BYND, PDD, TDS, GDXJ, SFIX, TDOC, RH, DD, KMI, X, NFJ, ENDP, M, HDGE, PMD, SYBX, RAIL, OIBR.C,

Investment company Harbor Financial Services, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Applied Materials Inc, sells Tesla Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The St. Joe Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Harbor Financial Services, Llc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOR FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,540 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 77,680 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 118,393 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.92% Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) - 88,948 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA) - 68,118 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 88,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 57,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.228100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $480.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 66,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 313.97%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $305.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $31.6.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.82%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 2,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.35%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 1,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in The St. Joe Co by 26.92%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 118,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 79.57%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.78%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 7,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.94%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Harbor Financial Services, Llc still held 4,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.