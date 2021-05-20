Amazon.com, Inc. Buys Air Transport Services Group Inc

New Purchases: ATSG,

Investment company Amazon.com, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Air Transport Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amazon.com, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Amazon.com, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) - 1,603,230 shares, 58.03% of the total portfolio. Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 865,548 shares, 41.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Amazon.com, Inc. initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.97%. The holding were 865,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.