Alpha Family Trust Buys Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jamf Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Family Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Bumble Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Family Trust. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Family Trust owns 19 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Family Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+family+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Family Trust
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,350 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.53%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,300 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.71%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 128,775 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,199 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 32,583 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 393.68%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 219,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 121,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $233.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $493.568100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 106,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 393.68%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $472.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 32,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 257.14%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 93,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.



