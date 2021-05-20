Alpha Family Trust Buys Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jamf Holding Corp

New Purchases: CPNG, BMBL, COUP, ADBE, TWLO, AAPL, LMACA,

CPNG, BMBL, COUP, ADBE, TWLO, AAPL, LMACA, Added Positions: FB, NOW, AMZN, ZM, BABA, JD, DT,

FB, NOW, AMZN, ZM, BABA, JD, DT, Sold Out: EPD, BRK.B, JAMF, JAMF, WDAY, RNG,

Investment company Alpha Family Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Bumble Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Family Trust. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Family Trust owns 19 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,350 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,300 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.71% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 128,775 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,199 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 32,583 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 393.68%

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 219,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 121,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $233.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $493.568100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 106,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 393.68%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $472.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 32,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 257.14%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 93,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $29.53 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $36.54.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.