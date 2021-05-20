TruWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Entergy Corp

- New Purchases: POOL, FANG, IWD, COF, EMR, LOW, RIG,
- Added Positions: GSY, VCSH, BSV, XLI, VTI, VIG, JPM, VHT, VYM, IHI, VXF, QQQ, MSFT, COST, AMZN, VOO, AAPL, IJT, ABBV, UNH, BAC, SCHB, JNJ, WMT, CVX, V, PNQI, WPC, VZ, XLV, GOOG, IJH, ORCC, ATO, CAT, RDS.A, MCD, MA, ACN, CVS, IBM, NFLX, ABT, GOOGL, HD, MRO, MRK, PM, PG, SO, FBT, WEN, RTX, AVGO,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, RDS.B, FDN, IWF, IAU, SHV, MDY, ALL, VNLA, XOM, IBB, XLF, SPY, FXL, FXH, LMT, DVY, C, XAR, VUG, SPLV, BRK.B, T, AMGN, MBB, LTC, VGT, NVDA, RSP, FSKR, IVW, IJR, GE, CSCO, PFE, F, FB,
- Sold Out: NOC, ETR, IWM, SHY, VLO,
For the details of TruWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truwealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TruWealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,102,918 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.10%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 332,765 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 810,703 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 884,687 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6197.15%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 136,504 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $428.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $193.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6197.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 884,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 810,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 841.06%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 74,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 45,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 206.77%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of TruWealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TruWealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TruWealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment