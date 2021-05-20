TruWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Entergy Corp

New Purchases: POOL, FANG, IWD, COF, EMR, LOW, RIG,

Investment company TruWealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Pool Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Entergy Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TruWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TruWealth Advisors, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $671 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,102,918 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.10% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 332,765 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 810,703 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 884,687 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6197.15% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 136,504 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $428.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $193.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6197.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 884,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 810,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 841.06%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 74,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 45,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 206.77%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

TruWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.