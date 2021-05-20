Accel Wealth Management Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Aegon NV, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: OGE, PBW, FPX, LUMN, GOVT, VXUS, BIL, APA, SDY, IYJ, CSB, RKT, TRTN, TMO, DHR, BLK, FXD, HLT, AAL, MGA, IMOS, FISV, ANIX, CERS, COF, ZOM, IYK, MJ, BLL, SCHG, TFC, SMH, PLD, MCHP, BLMN, GS, PENN, ANTM, CMG, PH, HTLD, TMUS, NJR, MS, NOC, RYN, IUSB, EFG, VIAC, GDXJ, RF, SBR, FALN, SWBI, STPK, DKNG, AER, LW, NEP, RYAM, DG, GM,

Investment company Accel Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Aegon NV, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, MDU Resources Group Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Accel Wealth Management owns 771 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,385 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 76,142 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.08% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 16,252 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,753 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 874 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.286100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.297000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 76,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 23,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 154.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.