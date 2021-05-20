Logo
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/octavia+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,374 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 516,033 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,491 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 288,924 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,594 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $185.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 34,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 93,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 46,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 57.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 87,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 143,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 97.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 87,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
