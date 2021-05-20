Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VDC, KBWB, XLRE, CRM, DOCU, ADBE, ORCL, CAH, BILL, ABBV, USB, ENB, H, VSAT, AVGO, DAL, WYNN, NOK,
- Added Positions: VBR, VOE, SLYG, ESGE, QQQ, FTSL, IBB, ANGL, VWOB, CWB, IWP, MSFT, JPM, VYM, EEM, AMZN, AAPL, VZ, CVS, FB, JNJ, AIA, WMT, SYK, IVOO, VO, RDS.A, V, GOOG, XOM, CVX, BTI, NIO, T, GLD, SHM, XOP, PM, AMD, BAC, CMCSA, F, GE, HD, INTC, PEP, TSM, RTX, WFC, MRK, MAR, KR, SO, HBAN, SYY, BX, XLF, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, IGV, VCSH, FVD, DON, BABA, IHI, DWM, GOOGL, BND, IUSG, GSY, VTI, VOO, VCIT, IVV, FTSM, GILD, BA, CINF, IJH, VFH, SPY, FITB, IEMG, CM, PCY, IUSV, WM, FDX, QUAL, AMAT, IWM, IEFA, PXF, HDV, RPG, ITA, IJR, IJK, EMB, PFE, SPG, SQ, LMT, UPS, VGT, MU, AMGN, LUV, DIS, MO, FSK, AGG, IGSB, DUK, KO, ABT, DG, EDD, NKE,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, ESGU, SHOP, EFG, USHY, LQD, FSKR, EFA, FDN, HEXO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,374 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 516,033 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,491 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 288,924 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,594 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $185.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 34,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 93,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 46,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $225.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 57.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 87,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 143,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 97.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 87,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $153.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.
