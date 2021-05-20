Oder Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 C

New Purchases: PDBC, EPD,

Investment company Oder Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oder Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oder Investment Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,918 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,881 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,383 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 19,871 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,838 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%

Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 46,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 1515.07%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 755.22%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.