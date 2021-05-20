Oder Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 C

- New Purchases: PDBC, EPD,
- Added Positions: TSLA, ZM, PFE, ABBV, GS, VRP, SQ, BGB, BA, NAC, AMZN, VZ, LMT, CRM, IBM, TTWO, BHK, NVS, CCI, BTT, CVS, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: BSJL, AAPL, SPY, JPM, HBAN, PENN, GILD, DKS, CMI, PRU, PTON, HD, MSFT, BABA, IWF, BAC, ROKU, CVX, BFZ, DOCU, FB, NFLX, SHOP, T, IWO, WBA, SNOW, CSCO,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSCM, GOOGL, COST, QQQ, AVGO, PYPL, FV, GIS, TWTR, KHC, BRK.B, FVRR, MUB, EOG, EFAV, IP, TWLO, BSV, EFV, LMBS, VTRS, NVDA, OKTA, IVV, PID, VONG, SCZ, SPLG, VCR, RY, IEMG, MINT, PFG, VUG, PG, QCOM, UNH, IBB, SPTS, VTI, RDS.B, BAB, DES, IWB, RPG, VB, VFH, MMM, BMY, JNJ, MDLZ, MU, ON, RTX, WMT, CSOD, PANW, DBX, BYND, IOO, IWS, IYW, PFF, BLK, GF, PM, WORK, AMLP, IAU, IWN, SDY, SPXU, ATVI, COF, CME, CLX, CMCSA, STZ, NEE, LVS, PEP, NLOK, SYY, NOW, TDOC, SNAP, APPN, LMND, BOTZ, DGRO, DVY, FXH, IYC, LIT, PBW, CAT, CL, DD, EMR, F, HON, NKE, TMO, EVV, BX, BIP, FTNT, TLND, SPCE, SMAR, FTCH, PINS, UBER, DSI, DXJ, IYH, IYJ, IYK, PKW, VGT, VOO, VYM, AMD, BSX, ELY, ETN, FISV, FCX, LEG, MFC, MRK, ORCL, REGN, SBAC, AXON, UPS, WM, EBAY, BLW, FRA, DAL, HASI, VEEV, KPTI, TSE, WING, DKNG, CHIQ, HEDJ, ICLN, IWM, IWP, PSI, SLV, SPLV, VEU, VHT, VIG, VTV, ADBE, MO, AMAT, ADM, AZN, BAX, BIIB, CI, LLY, ESS, GD, GPN, MTCH, INCY, K, MKSI, PCH, VLO, KTOS, AUY, CMG, DSU, MHI, NFJ, BGY, AGNC, GDO, CHTR, KKR, ZTS, PI, TTD, FAT, SFIX, SAIL, DOW, DGRW, FPE, IEUR, IPKW, ITOT, IWR, PSJ, QLD, SCHK, SPAB, STIP, USMV, VEA, VNQI, VOX, VTIP, XLF, CB, DOX, AXP, ABC, BP, CDNS, CAH, CCOI, INGR, CREE, XOM, GTY, HRB, INTC, JNPR, KMB, LOGI, MCK, MS, NYCB, NUS, OMC, PPL, PRK, PLUG, STL, PSA, WRK, SMG, RGR, SU, TG, EVRG, YUM, ZBRA, IRBT, USA, RQI, CHY, GDV, UTF, CII, EXG, ETJ, VMW, FANH, OSB, BEP, BUD, NBB, BAH, AAT, CPRI, NCLH, AMH, CARA, JD, ACB, QSR, ETSY, EVA, EDIT, MEDP, YUMC, AYX, NIO, BIPC, QS, ABNB, ACWV, AGG, BLOK, DFE, EFA, ESGE, ESGU, FLOT, FTEC, GLTR, HDV, HYLS, IDV, IVE, IVW, IXN, IYM, NEAR, QUAL, SCHM, SIZE, TAN, TBF, VCIT, VDC, VIS, VNQ, VOT, VWO, XBI, XLE, AGCO, ADC, AIG, AINV, AUBN, CLDX, BBVA, BTI, VIAC, CP, CCL, SCHW, CHU, CTSH, CRWS, FFIC, BEN, GBCI, TV, HDB, HWC, HE, HA, HCSG, HPQ, JCI, LAZ, MAGS, MTEX, NCR, NFG, NWL, NOK, JWN, INSG, PEG, RCL, SAP, SLB, SRE, SJI, SO, SLF, TTM, TU, TSN, UBS, UL, VSAT, VOD, WRI, WDC, WMB, WSM, XRX, UVE, SMFG, DNP, SOR, RVT, BTZ, SAR, GLP, CAI, BGS, PKO, TDC, CIM, DGLY, ARI, FAF, APO, GRPN, PSX, RLGY, KODK, OMF, RGT, AAL, GOOG, FSK, GGZ, SHAK, CC, HPE, FCPT, QD, PLL, COLD, TRTN, FOXA, LEVI, ALC, KTB, CTVA, NKLA, ACI, BLV, BNDX, DBJP, DIA, EMB, EWY, HYG, IDU, ISTB, IYZ, KBE, SCHB, SHY, SPYG, SPYV, USO, VIXM, XMLV,
For the details of Oder Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oder+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oder Investment Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,918 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,881 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,383 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 19,871 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,838 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 46,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 1515.07%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 755.22%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oder Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Oder Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oder Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oder Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oder Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment