Oder Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 C

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oder Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 C

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oder Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oder Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oder Investment Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oder Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oder+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oder Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,918 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,881 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,383 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 19,871 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,838 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 46,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 1515.07%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 755.22%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oder Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Oder Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oder Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oder Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oder Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider