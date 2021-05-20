Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S

New Purchases: SPYV, SYNA, AMAT, TWTR, CAT, EXP, RTX, ABT, SYK, MDT, EW, SEDG, PYPL, IJR, ILMN, FSLR, SCHF, MMC,

SPYV, SYNA, AMAT, TWTR, CAT, EXP, RTX, ABT, SYK, MDT, EW, SEDG, PYPL, IJR, ILMN, FSLR, SCHF, MMC, Added Positions: SPYG, GOVT, SHYG, DGRO, SPSB, GSK, AOM, PEP, UPS, AOK, QTEC, ACWI, MDYG, MSFT, ABBV, CVS, AAPL, IQLT, D, HDV, DWM, QCOM, LGLV, SO, DIS, MO, VZ, FBT, AEP, PG, VIG, KMB, NVDA, SBUX, IBM, DVY, SNY, NKE, JPM, MAR, LDOS, BCE, BA, FB, INTC, MU, VC, ICLN, TRV, IGIB, IEFA, SPLG, BSV,

SPYG, GOVT, SHYG, DGRO, SPSB, GSK, AOM, PEP, UPS, AOK, QTEC, ACWI, MDYG, MSFT, ABBV, CVS, AAPL, IQLT, D, HDV, DWM, QCOM, LGLV, SO, DIS, MO, VZ, FBT, AEP, PG, VIG, KMB, NVDA, SBUX, IBM, DVY, SNY, NKE, JPM, MAR, LDOS, BCE, BA, FB, INTC, MU, VC, ICLN, TRV, IGIB, IEFA, SPLG, BSV, Reduced Positions: NEAR, VNLA, SPY, MBB, BKLN, VCIT, VGIT, BWZ, IEMG, IJH, VWOB, EFV, SPYD, EFG, IWM, VNQ, IVV, VTI, FLOT, PDBC, VYM, EXC,

NEAR, VNLA, SPY, MBB, BKLN, VCIT, VGIT, BWZ, IEMG, IJH, VWOB, EFV, SPYD, EFG, IWM, VNQ, IVV, VTI, FLOT, PDBC, VYM, EXC, Sold Out: TOTL, VNQI,

Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 129,718 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 125,822 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 143,217 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 63,609 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 113,601 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.297000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 143,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 62,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 101.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.