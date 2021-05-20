Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S

- New Purchases: SPYV, SYNA, AMAT, TWTR, CAT, EXP, RTX, ABT, SYK, MDT, EW, SEDG, PYPL, IJR, ILMN, FSLR, SCHF, MMC,
- Added Positions: SPYG, GOVT, SHYG, DGRO, SPSB, GSK, AOM, PEP, UPS, AOK, QTEC, ACWI, MDYG, MSFT, ABBV, CVS, AAPL, IQLT, D, HDV, DWM, QCOM, LGLV, SO, DIS, MO, VZ, FBT, AEP, PG, VIG, KMB, NVDA, SBUX, IBM, DVY, SNY, NKE, JPM, MAR, LDOS, BCE, BA, FB, INTC, MU, VC, ICLN, TRV, IGIB, IEFA, SPLG, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: NEAR, VNLA, SPY, MBB, BKLN, VCIT, VGIT, BWZ, IEMG, IJH, VWOB, EFV, SPYD, EFG, IWM, VNQ, IVV, VTI, FLOT, PDBC, VYM, EXC,
- Sold Out: TOTL, VNQI,
For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 129,718 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 125,822 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 143,217 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 63,609 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 113,601 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.297000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 143,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 62,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 101.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Thrive Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thrive Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment