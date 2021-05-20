Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
  1. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 129,718 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 125,822 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 143,217 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 63,609 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.55%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 113,601 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.297000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 143,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 62,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 101.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Thrive Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thrive Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider