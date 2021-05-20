Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Genuine Parts Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

- New Purchases: GPC,
- Added Positions: NEAR, SJNK, PFF, SHV, VEA, IVE, HYG, BSCM, WBA, CAH, IGSB, PEP, PBCT, GIS, XOM, CVX, VZ, LEG, KMB, AMZN, VO, PG,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, BSCL, AGG, SPY, SHY, IJH, IVW, QQQ, TGT, SWK, TROW, JNJ, ECL, SYY, EMR, APD, ABT, SPGI, MCD, LOW, CINF, SCHM, ADP, MSFT, MDT,
- Sold Out: SCHO,
For the details of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,891 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 212,005 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 46,909 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 47,422 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 84,720 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 319.75%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.198500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment