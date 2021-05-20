Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Genuine Parts Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

New Purchases: GPC,

Investment company Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Genuine Parts Co, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,891 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 212,005 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 46,909 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 47,422 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 84,720 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 319.75%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.198500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.