Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Dada Nexus, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys Dada Nexus, sells Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2021Q1, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 4 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION. Also check out:
1. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION
- Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 28,402 shares, 39.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,035,112 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio.
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 970,151 shares, 21.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.49%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 12,788,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.33%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.
