Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Dada Nexus, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC

New Purchases: DADA,

DADA, Reduced Positions: RPRX, JNJ,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Current Portfolio ) buys Dada Nexus, sells Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2021Q1, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 4 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 28,402 shares, 39.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,035,112 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 970,151 shares, 21.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.49% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 12,788,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.33%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.