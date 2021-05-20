Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys Medtronic PLC, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Quidel Corp, Sells 3D Systems Corp, Magnite Inc, Vicor Corp

New Purchases: MDT, AWH, KHC, STTK, IWN, GPC, NXST, WTM, GOOG, VIG,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Quidel Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc, sells 3D Systems Corp, Magnite Inc, Vicor Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc. As of 2021Q1, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 77,666 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Luminex Corp (LMNX) - 632,026 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,361 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 121,402 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL) - 164,601 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 33,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.685500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 195,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 530,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87. The stock is now traded at around $121.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 373.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32.