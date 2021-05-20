Logo
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys Medtronic PLC, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Quidel Corp, Sells 3D Systems Corp, Magnite Inc, Vicor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Investment Management Of Virginia Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Quidel Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc, sells 3D Systems Corp, Magnite Inc, Vicor Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc. As of 2021Q1, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+of+virginia+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC
  1. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 77,666 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  2. Luminex Corp (LMNX) - 632,026 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,361 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 121,402 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL) - 164,601 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 33,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.685500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 195,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 530,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87. The stock is now traded at around $121.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 373.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC keeps buying
