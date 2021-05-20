Welch Capital Partners Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Yext Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: YEXT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, AGX, MSFT, AAPL,
- Sold Out: XLE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 385,578 shares, 36.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 232,568 shares, 24.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 347,066 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,418 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 64,695 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Welch Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Yext Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Welch Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Welch Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.
