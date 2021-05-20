Logo
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys BlackRock Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Gamble Jones Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Capital One Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom, sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gamble+jones+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,737,973 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 298,681 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 557,861 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,206 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 205,170 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $847.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom (NKX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $644.707200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $230.806900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III (PZC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II (PCK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Copart Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL. Also check out:

1. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL keeps buying
