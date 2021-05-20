Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys BlackRock Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: BLK, COF, USB, NKX, PCQ, ASML, HIG, NTAP, PMX, PMF,

BLK, COF, USB, NKX, PCQ, ASML, HIG, NTAP, PMX, PMF, Added Positions: SPOT, IAU, WDAY, VXUS, TOTL, SHV, QQQ, IVV, AVLR, NVS, AMT, VIG, VB, TQQQ, SPY, CPRT, IHI, MCO, MSGS, ETSY, CYBR, FB, EPAM, KKR, PCK, PZC, TJX, QCOM, T, RYN, VBK, ROST, SBUX, KMX, TSM, D, NEE, IUSV, DOW, NKE,

AAPL, MSGE, MSFT, JPM, TSLA, MA, ADSK, JNJ, ROKU, COST, AMZN, PEP, PFE, KO, VTI, INTC, IBM, LOW, NSC, BRK.B, ABBV, O, VPU, MRK, MCD, TROW, TGT, WMT, PM, VTRS, AEP, GILD, DE, FDX, CVX, CL, XOM, EMR, BA, LLY, DD, BSV, CTVA, BIV, OTIS, CARR, VWO, IJH, IWM, PFF, TIP, VNQ, VOE, ADP, MDLZ, CPB, CAT, PSX, DHR, NCA, WY, WFC, UL, STT, FAST, NOC, MO, GE, GSK, HSY, Sold Out: GS, SQ, PH, SAN,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Capital One Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom, sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,737,973 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 298,681 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 557,861 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,206 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 205,170 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $847.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $644.707200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $230.806900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.19%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Copart Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39.