Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Turning Point Brands Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Amdocs, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Turning Point Brands Inc, Dropbox Inc, Franklin Covey Co, SP Plus Corp, sells Icon PLC, Amdocs, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sykes Enterprises Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 231,708 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 50,862 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 209,814 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.64% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 95,907 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 30,548 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.741600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 231,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $44.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 84,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 103,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 184.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 180,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 150,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $42.27.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.