Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Turning Point Brands Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Amdocs, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

- New Purchases: MSOS, TPB, FC, MO,
- Added Positions: DBX, SP, LGIH, IAA, JEF, PCH, CBOE, AYI, WNS, TWTR, TTWO, IAU, DSL,
- Reduced Positions: MSGS, SKX, GOOGL, NEAR, SCHX, CPRT, FN, V, IAC, DG, ROKU, MTCH, DLTR, EA, CTO, SILC, MA, ANGI, FB, FIVE, ETSY, BURL, TJX, AAPL, CEF, REG, MSFT,
- Sold Out: ICLR, DOX, SYKE, CRL, BIO, LH, SLQD, IGV, UTZ, COLD, ABC, OLLI, BATRK, WCN, TRU, IGSB, KR, JBL, VST, PINE, SPSB, NATH, BKNG,
For the details of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrepid+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 231,708 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 50,862 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 209,814 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.64%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 95,907 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 30,548 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.741600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 231,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $44.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 84,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 103,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 184.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 180,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SP Plus Corp (SP)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 150,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $42.27.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment