Pettyjohn Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SPSB, XLY, AMAT, XLF, AXP, PCAR, USB, AUB, PYPL, VIOG, VTV, XLV,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SDY, SLQD, SPY, WMT, ORCL, AMZN, VOO, ANTM, ABBV, JPM, TMO, PEP, PFF, ENB, XLK, GVI, IWM, VZ, V, SCHA, ADBE, AMT, MDT, BDX, CVS, COST, LOW, ABT, KMB, LQD, DUK, XOM, IWD, IJR, IHI, MCD, BUD, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, VTI, PFE, MSFT, VV, IGIB, GOOGL, AAPL, VIG, BAC, MMM, QQQ, IYH, IYW, AMGN, IYF, IEV, VFC, BND, VB, GOOG, BOTJ, UPS, UNP, LUV, INTC, IBM, WELL, EXPE, B, AEP, NUV, DVY, EFA, IAT, SHW, NEE,
- Sold Out: OTIS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,895 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,794 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,662 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 159,060 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 74,989 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 159,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $465.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.
