Pettyjohn Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Pettyjohn Co Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettyjohn Co. As of 2021Q1, Pettyjohn Co owns 156 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,895 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,794 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,662 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 159,060 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 74,989 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 159,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $465.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.