Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Cerner Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

- New Purchases: VLUE, ETN, HRC, BNL, MARA, ARKK, MSTR, CFA, CNI, CAH, CAT, CVS, GD, IGV, ARKG, ARKW, HYG, GVI, IJT, UAE, AMJ, LQD, EWT,
- Added Positions: VTI, MTUM, SPY, ANGL, GNR, DHR, VWOB, IWV, AOA, V, AOM, IJR, TIP, EFA, IJH, GOOGL, PFF, ET, F, TJX, EWX, SPEM, SPG, XLV, SCHD, SCHE, PGR, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, LEG, BMY, AOR, ONB, VTV, IVV, AAPL, VT, BRK.B, CVX, MBIN, HD, IWD, ELAN, MSFT, JNJ, LMT, MRK, ACN, PEP, SCCO, VEU, AMZN, ADP, CMCSA, DOV, FRME, FITB, XOM, PYPL, KO, BA, PM, PEG, RTX, BDX, EDIV, SBUX, TSLA, USB, ABBV, CSCO, NVDA, NKE, EWS, LOW, FB, GE, SUSA, GM, IWP, IVE, AGG, INTC, EWM,
- Sold Out: CORT, CERN, QQQ, CUL1, GTHX, AXDX, AKAM, CSTL, TFC, CLSD, BSJL, EMB, INDA, SMIN, VBR, VOE,
These are the top 5 holdings of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 656,321 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 431,341 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 85,488 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 349,988 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 306,418 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $111.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.395700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 116.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.56, with an estimated average price of $26.72.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.Sold Out: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $23.36.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.
