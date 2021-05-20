Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Cerner Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Cerner Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oxford Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sells Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Cerner Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Oxford Financial Group Ltd owns 213 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxford+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 656,321 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 431,341 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 85,488 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 349,988 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 306,418 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $111.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.395700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 116.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.56, with an estimated average price of $26.72.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Sold Out: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $23.36.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD. Also check out:

1. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider