Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Gartner Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New Purchases: IT,

IT, Added Positions: AMT, MMM, CERN, DD, CL, INTC, CHRW, CTVA, IFF, WMB, HSY, FTNT,

AMT, MMM, CERN, DD, CL, INTC, CHRW, CTVA, IFF, WMB, HSY, FTNT, Reduced Positions: TRMB, ACN, NEM, AMGN, GIS, SYY, FFIV, WBA, AZPN, SLB, EMR, KO, T, FAST, UPS, JNJ, PFE, NTRS, CB, JPM, BP, DIS, XOM, TXN, ANSS, DOW, SWK, CVX, MSFT, ORCL,

TRMB, ACN, NEM, AMGN, GIS, SYY, FFIV, WBA, AZPN, SLB, EMR, KO, T, FAST, UPS, JNJ, PFE, NTRS, CB, JPM, BP, DIS, XOM, TXN, ANSS, DOW, SWK, CVX, MSFT, ORCL, Sold Out: RTX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Gartner Inc, Cerner Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Amgen Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilkins+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 354,675 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Intel Corp (INTC) - 267,848 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 197,917 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 111,578 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) - 63,475 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.