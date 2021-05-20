Geller Family Office Services, LLC Buys NovoCure, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genmab A/S

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Geller Family Office Services, LLC Buys NovoCure, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genmab A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Geller Family Office Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NovoCure, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genmab A/S, Alibaba Group Holding, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geller Family Office Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Geller Family Office Services, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geller Family Office Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geller+family+office+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geller Family Office Services, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 404,352 shares, 34.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 304,707 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  3. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 224,423 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.13%
  4. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 101,199 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 68,405 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $181.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 68,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 853.85%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 396.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Geller Family Office Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Geller Family Office Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Geller Family Office Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geller Family Office Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geller Family Office Services, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider