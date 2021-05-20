Geller Family Office Services, LLC Buys NovoCure, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genmab A/S

New Purchases: NVCR, ATO, TSM, FITB, LRCX, SYY, ZTS, PLD, CME, GLW, JCI, MET,

New York, NY, based Investment company Geller Family Office Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NovoCure, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genmab A/S, Alibaba Group Holding, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geller Family Office Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Geller Family Office Services, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 404,352 shares, 34.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 304,707 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 224,423 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.13% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 101,199 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 68,405 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $181.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 68,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 853.85%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 396.57%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $579.679800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.