Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marble+harbor+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,341 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,484 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 128,652 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 144,412 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,148 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
New Purchase: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 189,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.874600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 252.26%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 79,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.969800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider