Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co

- New Purchases: EHT, OSW, TFC, CMCSA, NUE, AXON, CTVA, PHO,
- Added Positions: SRCL, T, BABA, HR, DXCM, EFR, CVX, PFE, VOO, VZ, BOH, VBR, INTC, GE, KO, VIOO, VNQI, SYY, WFC, EVF, VNQ, EFT, GLDM, VB, CB, IVOO, BMY, HON, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, PYPL, IDXX, ABT, PEP, TR, ZBH, ABBV, MMM, SLB, EFF, PM, DOW, FMTX, RTX, IVV, RDS.A, VTRS, MCD, HOLX, XOM, DD, DEO, ES, LRCX, HIFS, EEM, MO, SIVR, VEA,
- Sold Out: CLX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,341 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,484 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 128,652 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 144,412 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,148 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 189,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.874600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 252.26%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 79,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.969800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC.
