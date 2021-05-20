Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co

New Purchases: EHT, OSW, TFC, CMCSA, NUE, AXON, CTVA, PHO,

Added Positions: SRCL, T, BABA, HR, DXCM, EFR, CVX, PFE, VOO, VZ, BOH, VBR, INTC, GE, KO, VIOO, VNQI, SYY, WFC, EVF, VNQ, EFT, GLDM, VB, CB, IVOO, BMY, HON, NVDA,

Reduced Positions: MSFT, PYPL, IDXX, ABT, PEP, TR, ZBH, ABBV, MMM, SLB, EFF, PM, DOW, FMTX, RTX, IVV, RDS.A, VTRS, MCD, HOLX, XOM, DD, DEO, ES, LRCX, HIFS, EEM, MO, SIVR, VEA,

Sold Out: CLX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Stericycle Inc, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, OneSpaWorld Holdings, AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,341 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,484 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 128,652 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 144,412 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 198,148 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 189,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.874600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 252.26%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 79,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.969800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.