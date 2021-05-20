Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atlas Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Moody's Corporation, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc owns 754 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 250,565 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  2. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 121,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,994 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 217,882 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,454 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 63,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 39,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.268900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $191.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 364.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.927900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 162,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 883.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.783100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.958500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASMLF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $488.8 and $621.12, with an estimated average price of $557.54.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Sold Out: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $129.88 and $157.05, with an estimated average price of $143.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider