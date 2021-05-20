Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, VCIT, TFC, FNCL, PNC, BSV, BHP, DFS, IGSB, SIVB, BBVA, SJNK, LQD, KEY, MTB, RF, CFG, NYF, MUB, CB, CMA, MRO, SFTBF, FLS, AAIGF, TWTR, BIV, AES, AAP, TECK, PSLV, JNK, EMN, BKNG, TER, TREX, UPS, WY, ESLOF, PHYS, CGC, BKR, UBER, CRTX, PLTR, GLD, IWF, ALXN, ADM, BNS, BHC, BA, BSX, COF, C, CTXS, GE, JCI, KIM, LMT, MDT, OXY, PBCT, BB, SAP, SLB, SPG, TXT, WMB, XLNX, FSLR, CVE, TWLO, AGG, SUSA, ACAD, SRPT, ALNY, MO, ANSS, WTRG, AVT, CIB, BK, BBBY, MTRN, CHRW, CIEN, DRI, DVN, DBD, DD, EOG, LLY, ENB, ENS, ENTG, FNF, FITB, FLEX, TGNA, GPC, GS, GT, LHX, HAS, HXL, HON, HUN, ING, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IDCC, TILE, IFF, JNPR, K, KMB, MGA, MANT, MKL, MAR, MLM, MT, MSI, NDSN, PAAS, PNW, PBI, RCI, SEE, SIRI, SO, TROW, VIV, TEN, TOL, WEN, VFC, WBA, WM, WAT, WRI, WSM, FTS, WU, AWP, KNDI, PM, IBIO, EEMMF, STWD, AVGO, LYSDY, TSLA, BWXT, FLT, TROX, HII, AL, ZTS, PAGP, GLPI, ALLE, AMC, SYF, ETSY, SQ, VVV, SPOT, PRSP, DELL, CTVA, FREE, NTCO, U, GDRX, CCIV, OPEN, RBLX, EIS, FHLC, GBTC, HYG, IAU, IGF, IJR, SCHG, SLY, SPSB,

AAPL, VCIT, TFC, FNCL, PNC, BSV, BHP, DFS, IGSB, SIVB, BBVA, SJNK, LQD, KEY, MTB, RF, CFG, NYF, MUB, CB, CMA, MRO, SFTBF, FLS, AAIGF, TWTR, BIV, AES, AAP, TECK, PSLV, JNK, EMN, BKNG, TER, TREX, UPS, WY, ESLOF, PHYS, CGC, BKR, UBER, CRTX, PLTR, GLD, IWF, ALXN, ADM, BNS, BHC, BA, BSX, COF, C, CTXS, GE, JCI, KIM, LMT, MDT, OXY, PBCT, BB, SAP, SLB, SPG, TXT, WMB, XLNX, FSLR, CVE, TWLO, AGG, SUSA, ACAD, SRPT, ALNY, MO, ANSS, WTRG, AVT, CIB, BK, BBBY, MTRN, CHRW, CIEN, DRI, DVN, DBD, DD, EOG, LLY, ENB, ENS, ENTG, FNF, FITB, FLEX, TGNA, GPC, GS, GT, LHX, HAS, HXL, HON, HUN, ING, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IDCC, TILE, IFF, JNPR, K, KMB, MGA, MANT, MKL, MAR, MLM, MT, MSI, NDSN, PAAS, PNW, PBI, RCI, SEE, SIRI, SO, TROW, VIV, TEN, TOL, WEN, VFC, WBA, WM, WAT, WRI, WSM, FTS, WU, AWP, KNDI, PM, IBIO, EEMMF, STWD, AVGO, LYSDY, TSLA, BWXT, FLT, TROX, HII, AL, ZTS, PAGP, GLPI, ALLE, AMC, SYF, ETSY, SQ, VVV, SPOT, PRSP, DELL, CTVA, FREE, NTCO, U, GDRX, CCIV, OPEN, RBLX, EIS, FHLC, GBTC, HYG, IAU, IGF, IJR, SCHG, SLY, SPSB, Added Positions: XLI, SCHC, SCHH, VBR, VSS, XLF, VFH, RIO, PGX, EFV, IMTM, CBRE, VIS, BMO, URI, RDS.B, GM, FDX, PEG, VNQI, FRC, VDE, VT, XLY, TRP, KHC, ESGD, NOBL, SCHD, VOE, SNP, UMC, FREL, IWN, VAW, VCR, VTI, XLC, GLW, FCX, GILD, HPQ, QCOM, TXN, WBK, OGZPY, STLA, BUD, APTV, FANG, NVTA, ACWI, IPAC, PFF, SCHP, VB, VIG, T, ABT, ALGN, AMGN, BAC, CVS, CNP, BAP, DHI, DE, XOM, F, GD, HAL, IBM, JPM, KB, LOGI, MU, NOC, PCAR, PTR, PKX, SKM, STX, SNN, RTX, VLO, WFC, WDC, ZBRA, KMI, HCA, MPC, YY, MOMO, QRVO, HPE, EMB, IUSV, IWM, IWO, VNQ, VTIP, WPS, MMM, ABMD, AMD, ADI, BP, BCS, VIAC, CAT, CX, LUMN, DXC, COP, ED, STZ, DEO, DUK, EMR, EL, TT, IP, IPG, KEP, LH, LOW, MCK, MCHP, TAP, MS, NUE, PPL, PSO, RHHBY, SWKS, SONY, TEF, TSN, USB, HBI, TEL, EC, LYB, PSX, ABBV, QURE, DOW, ESGU, MOAT, SCHF, SCHK, TIP, XLB,

XLI, SCHC, SCHH, VBR, VSS, XLF, VFH, RIO, PGX, EFV, IMTM, CBRE, VIS, BMO, URI, RDS.B, GM, FDX, PEG, VNQI, FRC, VDE, VT, XLY, TRP, KHC, ESGD, NOBL, SCHD, VOE, SNP, UMC, FREL, IWN, VAW, VCR, VTI, XLC, GLW, FCX, GILD, HPQ, QCOM, TXN, WBK, OGZPY, STLA, BUD, APTV, FANG, NVTA, ACWI, IPAC, PFF, SCHP, VB, VIG, T, ABT, ALGN, AMGN, BAC, CVS, CNP, BAP, DHI, DE, XOM, F, GD, HAL, IBM, JPM, KB, LOGI, MU, NOC, PCAR, PTR, PKX, SKM, STX, SNN, RTX, VLO, WFC, WDC, ZBRA, KMI, HCA, MPC, YY, MOMO, QRVO, HPE, EMB, IUSV, IWM, IWO, VNQ, VTIP, WPS, MMM, ABMD, AMD, ADI, BP, BCS, VIAC, CAT, CX, LUMN, DXC, COP, ED, STZ, DEO, DUK, EMR, EL, TT, IP, IPG, KEP, LH, LOW, MCK, MCHP, TAP, MS, NUE, PPL, PSO, RHHBY, SWKS, SONY, TEF, TSN, USB, HBI, TEL, EC, LYB, PSX, ABBV, QURE, DOW, ESGU, MOAT, SCHF, SCHK, TIP, XLB, Reduced Positions: XLK, SPEM, VGT, VGK, VHT, FTEC, SPGI, BRK.A, MCO, HUM, AMZN, VDC, AON, BMY, VWO, ANTM, AMAT, XLV, EBAY, BTI, ES, ORCL, PGR, RWX, SCHW, RELX, SNPS, BAX, INTC, KR, LRCX, PEP, BABA, PDD, FDIS, ADBE, CHL, EA, ETR, NVS, SNY, TGT, CMG, YUMC, AMJ, AKAM, CDNS, FMS, GIS, HMC, MBT, REGN, CRM, SHOP, IBB, IEMG, SCHE, VOO, APH, BIDU, CVX, CI, LIN, WRK, RYAAY, STT, TSM, TSCO, UBS, UNH, VIPS, TRUP, FUTY, RYT, SCHV, AZN, CNQ, CNC, LFC, CSCO, GPN, HDB, SJM, MSFT, PFE, TEVA, WMT, YPF, EDU, MSCI, GLPG, DG, FB, ADVM, PYPL, PROSY, AMLP, CSM, ERUS, IYT, OUSA, XBI, XLP, ASML, ALB, ALL, ABC, BBY, BWA, BSQR, CLX, CTSH, CAG, DISH, FFIV, FAST, GPS, HTHIY, ICE, KGC, LEN, MMC, NVDA, NTES, NEM, NI, NSC, PRGO, PHM, DGX, ROST, SWK, UNP, WHR, XRX, YUM, CHTR, NXPI, TAL, EFAV, EWY, IVOO, PXH, VIOO, VXUS, XLE, XLU,

XLK, SPEM, VGT, VGK, VHT, FTEC, SPGI, BRK.A, MCO, HUM, AMZN, VDC, AON, BMY, VWO, ANTM, AMAT, XLV, EBAY, BTI, ES, ORCL, PGR, RWX, SCHW, RELX, SNPS, BAX, INTC, KR, LRCX, PEP, BABA, PDD, FDIS, ADBE, CHL, EA, ETR, NVS, SNY, TGT, CMG, YUMC, AMJ, AKAM, CDNS, FMS, GIS, HMC, MBT, REGN, CRM, SHOP, IBB, IEMG, SCHE, VOO, APH, BIDU, CVX, CI, LIN, WRK, RYAAY, STT, TSM, TSCO, UBS, UNH, VIPS, TRUP, FUTY, RYT, SCHV, AZN, CNQ, CNC, LFC, CSCO, GPN, HDB, SJM, MSFT, PFE, TEVA, WMT, YPF, EDU, MSCI, GLPG, DG, FB, ADVM, PYPL, PROSY, AMLP, CSM, ERUS, IYT, OUSA, XBI, XLP, ASML, ALB, ALL, ABC, BBY, BWA, BSQR, CLX, CTSH, CAG, DISH, FFIV, FAST, GPS, HTHIY, ICE, KGC, LEN, MMC, NVDA, NTES, NEM, NI, NSC, PRGO, PHM, DGX, ROST, SWK, UNP, WHR, XRX, YUM, CHTR, NXPI, TAL, EFAV, EWY, IVOO, PXH, VIOO, VXUS, XLE, XLU, Sold Out: ASMLF, FIS, ADSK, ABB, ASHTF, PRI, RJF, CACC, EADSY, GFI, DLTR, SAFRF, MUFG, FNV, MRAAF, BIIB, CPB, ODFL, SINA, ENIA, AM, IMVT, AIZ, AGNC, LDOS, ITA, SPLV, APD, PUK, NLY, AZO, GSK, FMX, VEA, ROP, LNT, KIE, SPRO, SBS, E, FISV, INTU, JBHT, LEG, CXO, NGG, MA, TIF, SHW,

Investment company Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Moody's Corporation, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc owns 754 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 250,565 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 121,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,994 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 217,882 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,454 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 63,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 39,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.268900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $191.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 364.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.927900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 162,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 883.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.783100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.958500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $488.8 and $621.12, with an estimated average price of $557.54.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $129.88 and $157.05, with an estimated average price of $143.38.