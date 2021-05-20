Cqs (us), Llc Buys Fox Corp, Citigroup Inc, News Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Fox Corp, Citigroup Inc, News Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Discovery Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Tiffany, Navistar International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cqs (us), Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CQS (US), LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cqs+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 753,000 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,578,735 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.18% Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,393,063 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Under Armour Inc (UA) - 2,518,158 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 642,676 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.65%

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,393,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 470,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,055,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 190,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 226,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $141.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 345.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,069,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 342.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.500500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 577,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 336.22%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 151,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 105,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 175.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $122.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 116,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Graco Inc by 243.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.