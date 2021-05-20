The Baupost Group Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sells eBay Inc, Fox Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Investment company The Baupost Group Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, sells eBay Inc, Fox Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cognyte Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2021Q1, The Baupost Group owns 58 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seth Klarman 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seth+klarman/current-portfolio/portfolio

Seth Klarman

Intel Corp (INTC) - 23,305,334 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.15% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 18,324,423 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.11% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 5,224,466 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67% Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,623,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,835,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.58%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2351.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 290,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.016600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 23,305,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,297,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,039,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,966,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55.