Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: XOM, CHRW, POOL, WHR, MCD, AAL, DHR, F, DOCU, GVI, EQIX, CB, SWK, PWR, CMG, WERN, PANW, VTVT, BRKS, BL, NGVT, MAS, CRSR, AFRM, ASGN, X, QLYS, FATE, MEDP, LPSN, AEO, HALO, NVAX, PPBI, STMP, QTS, LMNX, KBR, APPN, RHP, TWST, BEPC, WIRE, CHDN, OSPN, LILAK, TBI, WSFS, OPK,

XOM, CHRW, POOL, WHR, MCD, AAL, DHR, F, DOCU, GVI, EQIX, CB, SWK, PWR, CMG, WERN, PANW, VTVT, BRKS, BL, NGVT, MAS, CRSR, AFRM, ASGN, X, QLYS, FATE, MEDP, LPSN, AEO, HALO, NVAX, PPBI, STMP, QTS, LMNX, KBR, APPN, RHP, TWST, BEPC, WIRE, CHDN, OSPN, LILAK, TBI, WSFS, OPK, Added Positions: AAPL, SPLK, LLY, BRK.B, HD, TSLA, NVDA, CAT, JNPR, LYB, MSFT, IRBT, AKAM, MRCY, EHTH, PRLB, YEXT, NVRO, FOLD, RARE, ARWR, ZGNX, QCOM, CRM, ADBE, MMS, CLDR,

AAPL, SPLK, LLY, BRK.B, HD, TSLA, NVDA, CAT, JNPR, LYB, MSFT, IRBT, AKAM, MRCY, EHTH, PRLB, YEXT, NVRO, FOLD, RARE, ARWR, ZGNX, QCOM, CRM, ADBE, MMS, CLDR, Reduced Positions: IJH, MA, IJR, INTC, GPN, VZ, BIIB, TGT, WMT, BAC, MS, SBUX, T, GS, IWM, C, PNC, AVD, J, DIS, EME, WSC, HR, JPM, NEOG, FHI, TGNA, KFY, UPWK, COLB, BCOR, IRDM, SDGR, AMZN, LIVN, GOOGL, NOC, RTX, VLY, HOMB, FB, COTY, SHAK, UNH, GOOG, BMY, CSCO, JNJ, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PG, UNP, V, PYPL, MMM, ABT, ACN, EPAC, AEIS, MDRX, AMT, AMGN, TFC, BAX, BDX, BLK, BA, AX, BSX, BCO, CVS, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, CNO, STZ, CORT, COST, CCI, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, ENS, NEE, FDX, FWRD, GILD, GPI, HELE, HON, IBM, IIVI, ISRG, LMT, LOW, MDC, MKTX, MDT, MMSI, MET, NTAP, NKE, OSIS, PPG, PEP, PFE, AVNT, PRU, PSA, REGN, SJW, SIGI, SLAB, SSD, SLP, SO, SWX, SHOO, NLOK, TTWO, TTEK, TXN, TMO, UAL, WM, YUM, ZBH, EBS, ENSG, JBT, AVGO, CBOE, MPC, APTV, YELP, RXN, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, DOC, TWTR, TSE, HQY, NSA, BPMC, BLD, RUN, MIME, RDFN, DCPH, BJ, DOW, CTVA, AOS, AMN, ABG, BDC, BLKB, CCMP, CAMP, BXMT, CVX, CLX, EOG, EIX, FCF, FDP, HMSY, HAL, HSY, IPAR, ISBC, KBH, K, MHO, MTG, MYE, HOPE, NUVA, PENN, DHC, LUV, TJX, TTMI, TXRH, ACIW, USB, VRTX, WRE, ANTM, WFC, WYNN, FTI, INBK, HI, WKHS, IRWD, STAG, MOS, FOXF, ESNT, XNCR, KIN, AMC, KN, VYGR, RXT,

IJH, MA, IJR, INTC, GPN, VZ, BIIB, TGT, WMT, BAC, MS, SBUX, T, GS, IWM, C, PNC, AVD, J, DIS, EME, WSC, HR, JPM, NEOG, FHI, TGNA, KFY, UPWK, COLB, BCOR, IRDM, SDGR, AMZN, LIVN, GOOGL, NOC, RTX, VLY, HOMB, FB, COTY, SHAK, UNH, GOOG, BMY, CSCO, JNJ, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PG, UNP, V, PYPL, MMM, ABT, ACN, EPAC, AEIS, MDRX, AMT, AMGN, TFC, BAX, BDX, BLK, BA, AX, BSX, BCO, CVS, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, CNO, STZ, CORT, COST, CCI, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, ENS, NEE, FDX, FWRD, GILD, GPI, HELE, HON, IBM, IIVI, ISRG, LMT, LOW, MDC, MKTX, MDT, MMSI, MET, NTAP, NKE, OSIS, PPG, PEP, PFE, AVNT, PRU, PSA, REGN, SJW, SIGI, SLAB, SSD, SLP, SO, SWX, SHOO, NLOK, TTWO, TTEK, TXN, TMO, UAL, WM, YUM, ZBH, EBS, ENSG, JBT, AVGO, CBOE, MPC, APTV, YELP, RXN, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, DOC, TWTR, TSE, HQY, NSA, BPMC, BLD, RUN, MIME, RDFN, DCPH, BJ, DOW, CTVA, AOS, AMN, ABG, BDC, BLKB, CCMP, CAMP, BXMT, CVX, CLX, EOG, EIX, FCF, FDP, HMSY, HAL, HSY, IPAR, ISBC, KBH, K, MHO, MTG, MYE, HOPE, NUVA, PENN, DHC, LUV, TJX, TTMI, TXRH, ACIW, USB, VRTX, WRE, ANTM, WFC, WYNN, FTI, INBK, HI, WKHS, IRWD, STAG, MOS, FOXF, ESNT, XNCR, KIN, AMC, KN, VYGR, RXT, Sold Out: GOVT, ILMN, DISCA, ADS, NRG, GD, NLSN, PLD, EMR, CVGW, WBA, UAA, TSN, AJRD, AIG, ALE, MO, JJSF, NJR, GLUU, CIR, SAIL, BOX, LGND, QTWO, PRA, RDUS, GT, POR, FCFS, MNRO, LHCG, EPAY, BPFH, MTDR, LADR, VRNT, CGNT, CGNT,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cim Investment Mangement Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Pool Corp, Splunk Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, Global Payments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 295 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim+investment+mangement+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,852 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,532 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,125 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,843 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,945 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $428.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.443400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $582.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.