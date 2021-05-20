Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: XOM, CHRW, POOL, WHR, MCD, AAL, DHR, F, DOCU, GVI, EQIX, CB, SWK, PWR, CMG, WERN, PANW, VTVT, BRKS, BL, NGVT, MAS, CRSR, AFRM, ASGN, X, QLYS, FATE, MEDP, LPSN, AEO, HALO, NVAX, PPBI, STMP, QTS, LMNX, KBR, APPN, RHP, TWST, BEPC, WIRE, CHDN, OSPN, LILAK, TBI, WSFS, OPK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SPLK, LLY, BRK.B, HD, TSLA, NVDA, CAT, JNPR, LYB, MSFT, IRBT, AKAM, MRCY, EHTH, PRLB, YEXT, NVRO, FOLD, RARE, ARWR, ZGNX, QCOM, CRM, ADBE, MMS, CLDR,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, MA, IJR, INTC, GPN, VZ, BIIB, TGT, WMT, BAC, MS, SBUX, T, GS, IWM, C, PNC, AVD, J, DIS, EME, WSC, HR, JPM, NEOG, FHI, TGNA, KFY, UPWK, COLB, BCOR, IRDM, SDGR, AMZN, LIVN, GOOGL, NOC, RTX, VLY, HOMB, FB, COTY, SHAK, UNH, GOOG, BMY, CSCO, JNJ, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PG, UNP, V, PYPL, MMM, ABT, ACN, EPAC, AEIS, MDRX, AMT, AMGN, TFC, BAX, BDX, BLK, BA, AX, BSX, BCO, CVS, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, CNO, STZ, CORT, COST, CCI, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, ENS, NEE, FDX, FWRD, GILD, GPI, HELE, HON, IBM, IIVI, ISRG, LMT, LOW, MDC, MKTX, MDT, MMSI, MET, NTAP, NKE, OSIS, PPG, PEP, PFE, AVNT, PRU, PSA, REGN, SJW, SIGI, SLAB, SSD, SLP, SO, SWX, SHOO, NLOK, TTWO, TTEK, TXN, TMO, UAL, WM, YUM, ZBH, EBS, ENSG, JBT, AVGO, CBOE, MPC, APTV, YELP, RXN, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, DOC, TWTR, TSE, HQY, NSA, BPMC, BLD, RUN, MIME, RDFN, DCPH, BJ, DOW, CTVA, AOS, AMN, ABG, BDC, BLKB, CCMP, CAMP, BXMT, CVX, CLX, EOG, EIX, FCF, FDP, HMSY, HAL, HSY, IPAR, ISBC, KBH, K, MHO, MTG, MYE, HOPE, NUVA, PENN, DHC, LUV, TJX, TTMI, TXRH, ACIW, USB, VRTX, WRE, ANTM, WFC, WYNN, FTI, INBK, HI, WKHS, IRWD, STAG, MOS, FOXF, ESNT, XNCR, KIN, AMC, KN, VYGR, RXT,
- Sold Out: GOVT, ILMN, DISCA, ADS, NRG, GD, NLSN, PLD, EMR, CVGW, WBA, UAA, TSN, AJRD, AIG, ALE, MO, JJSF, NJR, GLUU, CIR, SAIL, BOX, LGND, QTWO, PRA, RDUS, GT, POR, FCFS, MNRO, LHCG, EPAY, BPFH, MTDR, LADR, VRNT, CGNT, CGNT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,852 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,532 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,125 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,843 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,945 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $428.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.443400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $582.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.
