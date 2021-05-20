Logo
Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cim Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Pool Corp, Splunk Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, Global Payments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 295 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim+investment+mangement+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,852 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,532 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,125 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,843 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,945 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $428.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $200.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.443400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $582.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC keeps buying
