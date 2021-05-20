Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, HEXO Corp

For the details of Fiduciary Planning LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Planning LLC
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 32,410 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,541 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,757 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 41,976 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 13,523 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.691500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.Sold Out: HEXO Corp (HEXO)
Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $4 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $6.96.Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)
Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.
