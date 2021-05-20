Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, HEXO Corp

New Purchases: BAR, IDEV,

Investment company Fiduciary Planning LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells Marvell Technology Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, HEXO Corp, Garrett Motion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Planning LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 32,410 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,541 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,757 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 41,976 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 13,523 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.691500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $4 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.