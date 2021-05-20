Logo
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Fiserv Inc, Anthem Inc, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG. As of 2021Q1, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owns 675 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+metzler+seel.+sohn+%26+co.+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,762,445 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 155,815 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 1,334,299 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 4,331,336 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.66%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,269 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%
New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 96,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 343,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,331,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,484,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 434.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,067,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,334,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,702,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,657,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG. Also check out:

1. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG keeps buying
