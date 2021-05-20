B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: SEMR, HTHT, REGN, HFC, CX, LOPE, JIH, NVS, SAM, DISH, BCC, TPH, TRIP, NAPA, SFBS, GDDY, LW, WSO, TKR, CHWY, SEE, BC, BILL, NUS, CPB, INFY, HUN, LUMN, CMC, NET, ELAN, UAL, ATUS, IAC, XPEV, DAL, WTFC, WAL, EVRG, ALNY, SNV, XPO, REG, PTC, FNF, FFIV, AVY, AFG,

SEMR, HTHT, REGN, HFC, CX, LOPE, JIH, NVS, SAM, DISH, BCC, TPH, TRIP, NAPA, SFBS, GDDY, LW, WSO, TKR, CHWY, SEE, BC, BILL, NUS, CPB, INFY, HUN, LUMN, CMC, NET, ELAN, UAL, ATUS, IAC, XPEV, DAL, WTFC, WAL, EVRG, ALNY, SNV, XPO, REG, PTC, FNF, FFIV, AVY, AFG, Added Positions: KO, JPM, BAC, V, PFE, MSFT, BMY, NKE, ADSK, SPGI, ROK, GOOG, AMZN, KSU, DXCM, XYL, LNC, SBUX, WDAY, PEP, TFX, FIS, JNJ, CSCO, PXD, SYK, VRSK, DOCU, BIDU, CME, OXY, MOS, MMM, AMGN, C, YUMC, AME, AAPL, HIG, BKNG, TXN, WFC, CHTR, MPC, ADM, CSX, CLX, CMCSA, LLY, GPN, MNST, MCO, NVDA, UNP, DIS, PYPL, T, ADBE, A, AZO, ITUB, COF, CTSH, ED, COST, EMR, GPS, KLAC, LVS, MU, NEM, SWKS, VFC, WAT, EDU, BR, MSCI, TSLA, ZTS, IR, VICI, HHR, NLY, ADP, OZK, BWA, CF, SCHW, COP, EOG, EW, EL, NEE, FDX, HBAN, IFF, ISRG, KEY, MKTX, MCK, MS, NTAP, NXST, ODFL, PH, PG, DGX, RJF, RMD, SIVB, CRM, LUV, TRV, STT, UNH, GWW, WBS, WY, WEC, WU, TMUS, PODD, TRS, AWK, PM, AVGO, FTNT, GM, ALSN, NOW, FANG, SAIC, TWTR, ALLY, JD, HQY, UPLD, SQ, FBK, CWH, BKR, MDB, WHD, ZS, MRNA, UBER, OZON, FLWS, ABT, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, MO, AMP, ANSS, BCPC, BK, B, BAX, BIO, AX, CDNS, CAT, CE, CERN, CHD, CRUS, CSGP, XRAY, DRI, DLTR, EMN, EBIX, EPC, EFX, GIS, GPC, HDB, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HON, HUM, IDXX, JKHY, K, KMB, LH, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MET, MTD, MTX, MHK, MSI, NRG, NEOG, NFLX, NBIX, ES, IOSP, OMC, OKE, PNC, PAYX, PHM, RF, WRK, ROP, ROST, SEIC, SGEN, SRE, SKY, SNA, TROW, TJX, THS, TRMB, TSN, USB, UPS, UHS, VAR, VTR, VRTX, VMC, WBA, WEX, XLNX, SPB, CMG, NCMI, DFS, VMW, DISCK, RGA, FAF, KKR, FRC, APO, PSX, APAM, RNG, ITCI, IBP, ANET, TMX, SYF, CFG, W, LBRDK, NSA, BZUN, OLLI, LITE, Z, TWLO, TTD, VST, INVH, HLNE, DBX, RPAY, DELL, DOW, ZM, CRWD, WORK, MDLA, DDOG, PTON, LPRO,

KO, JPM, BAC, V, PFE, MSFT, BMY, NKE, ADSK, SPGI, ROK, GOOG, AMZN, KSU, DXCM, XYL, LNC, SBUX, WDAY, PEP, TFX, FIS, JNJ, CSCO, PXD, SYK, VRSK, DOCU, BIDU, CME, OXY, MOS, MMM, AMGN, C, YUMC, AME, AAPL, HIG, BKNG, TXN, WFC, CHTR, MPC, ADM, CSX, CLX, CMCSA, LLY, GPN, MNST, MCO, NVDA, UNP, DIS, PYPL, T, ADBE, A, AZO, ITUB, COF, CTSH, ED, COST, EMR, GPS, KLAC, LVS, MU, NEM, SWKS, VFC, WAT, EDU, BR, MSCI, TSLA, ZTS, IR, VICI, HHR, NLY, ADP, OZK, BWA, CF, SCHW, COP, EOG, EW, EL, NEE, FDX, HBAN, IFF, ISRG, KEY, MKTX, MCK, MS, NTAP, NXST, ODFL, PH, PG, DGX, RJF, RMD, SIVB, CRM, LUV, TRV, STT, UNH, GWW, WBS, WY, WEC, WU, TMUS, PODD, TRS, AWK, PM, AVGO, FTNT, GM, ALSN, NOW, FANG, SAIC, TWTR, ALLY, JD, HQY, UPLD, SQ, FBK, CWH, BKR, MDB, WHD, ZS, MRNA, UBER, OZON, FLWS, ABT, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, MO, AMP, ANSS, BCPC, BK, B, BAX, BIO, AX, CDNS, CAT, CE, CERN, CHD, CRUS, CSGP, XRAY, DRI, DLTR, EMN, EBIX, EPC, EFX, GIS, GPC, HDB, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HON, HUM, IDXX, JKHY, K, KMB, LH, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MET, MTD, MTX, MHK, MSI, NRG, NEOG, NFLX, NBIX, ES, IOSP, OMC, OKE, PNC, PAYX, PHM, RF, WRK, ROP, ROST, SEIC, SGEN, SRE, SKY, SNA, TROW, TJX, THS, TRMB, TSN, USB, UPS, UHS, VAR, VTR, VRTX, VMC, WBA, WEX, XLNX, SPB, CMG, NCMI, DFS, VMW, DISCK, RGA, FAF, KKR, FRC, APO, PSX, APAM, RNG, ITCI, IBP, ANET, TMX, SYF, CFG, W, LBRDK, NSA, BZUN, OLLI, LITE, Z, TWLO, TTD, VST, INVH, HLNE, DBX, RPAY, DELL, DOW, ZM, CRWD, WORK, MDLA, DDOG, PTON, LPRO, Reduced Positions: AMAT, BLK, SHW, FISV, ANTM, BABA, TRU, AMT, TME, GOOGL, ALL, WM, MDLZ, MCD, ORCL, AIG, DKS, VZ, CTXS, DHR, EA, MTCH, MRK, PPG, PANW, AEP, BMRN, CL, DE, GE, HD, TMO, YUM, OC, FB, KEYS, SE, HES, AXP, BLL, BRK.B, GLW, DD, EXP, ENTG, EQIX, EEFT, MMC, MAT, NTES, QCOM, EBAY, DG, PLD, ATVI, CIB, BIIB, BA, CNC, CGNX, DHI, EXPE, FMC, GILD, GS, HAS, IBM, ILMN, INTC, IP, INTU, KT, KAI, KNX, LMT, LOW, MTZ, VTRS, NVR, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, PAR, PLUG, SBAC, SYY, RTX, WMT, TX, BX, MASI, ENSG, AGNC, SPLK, PLAY, ABBV, PCTY, MC, HUBS, MEDP, VVV, SNAP, JOBS, ALXN, ALGN, AEE, ABC, APH, ADI, ABR, TFC, BSAC, BXP, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CAH, CVX, CTAS, COO, CCI, CCK, CMI, DVA, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, EQR, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FCX, IT, GD, HAL, LHX, HP, HSIC, HPQ, HRL, HST, ITT, ICE, IPG, IRM, JNPR, LKQ, MAN, MAR, MCHP, MAA, MNRO, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NSC, NUE, ON, PCAR, PPL, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, O, RSG, RHI, POOL, SPG, SO, SWK, STLD, HLIO, SNX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TER, TXT, TSCO, UDR, URI, MTN, VLO, WDC, ZBRA, ZBH, ALGT, AIMC, LULU, MELI, LPLA, FLT, KMI, FIVE, ATHM, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, OKTA, FND, ROKU, ROAD, AVLR, LOVE, YETI, PINS, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CNXC,

AMAT, BLK, SHW, FISV, ANTM, BABA, TRU, AMT, TME, GOOGL, ALL, WM, MDLZ, MCD, ORCL, AIG, DKS, VZ, CTXS, DHR, EA, MTCH, MRK, PPG, PANW, AEP, BMRN, CL, DE, GE, HD, TMO, YUM, OC, FB, KEYS, SE, HES, AXP, BLL, BRK.B, GLW, DD, EXP, ENTG, EQIX, EEFT, MMC, MAT, NTES, QCOM, EBAY, DG, PLD, ATVI, CIB, BIIB, BA, CNC, CGNX, DHI, EXPE, FMC, GILD, GS, HAS, IBM, ILMN, INTC, IP, INTU, KT, KAI, KNX, LMT, LOW, MTZ, VTRS, NVR, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, PAR, PLUG, SBAC, SYY, RTX, WMT, TX, BX, MASI, ENSG, AGNC, SPLK, PLAY, ABBV, PCTY, MC, HUBS, MEDP, VVV, SNAP, JOBS, ALXN, ALGN, AEE, ABC, APH, ADI, ABR, TFC, BSAC, BXP, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CAH, CVX, CTAS, COO, CCI, CCK, CMI, DVA, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, EQR, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FCX, IT, GD, HAL, LHX, HP, HSIC, HPQ, HRL, HST, ITT, ICE, IPG, IRM, JNPR, LKQ, MAN, MAR, MCHP, MAA, MNRO, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NSC, NUE, ON, PCAR, PPL, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, O, RSG, RHI, POOL, SPG, SO, SWK, STLD, HLIO, SNX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TER, TXT, TSCO, UDR, URI, MTN, VLO, WDC, ZBRA, ZBH, ALGT, AIMC, LULU, MELI, LPLA, FLT, KMI, FIVE, ATHM, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, OKTA, FND, ROKU, ROAD, AVLR, LOVE, YETI, PINS, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CNXC, Sold Out: OLED, HOG, GPK, PE, CRI, MGY, LSXMK, LGND, NICE, SXT, PLNT, BE, XRX, WRB, TIF, NLOK, RBC, DORM, BNTX, VNT, ACCO, ABNB, NIO, CDAY, AES, CABO, LEA, LDOS, TAP, J, SRPT,

Investment company B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Fiserv Inc, Anthem Inc, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG. As of 2021Q1, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owns 675 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+metzler+seel.+sohn+%26+co.+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,762,445 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 155,815 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Visa Inc (V) - 1,334,299 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 4,331,336 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,269 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $517.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 96,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 343,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 4,331,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,484,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 434.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,067,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,334,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,702,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,657,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.