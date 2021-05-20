Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: TWST, MRNA, BYND, NCNO, SCHA, PLTR, FTEC,
- Added Positions: NVDA, NFLX, JPST, ILMN, MELI, GOOGL, ISRG, AMT, INTC, AMGN, AVGO, CMF, AAPL, CRM, AMZN, MSFT, REGN, IEI, D, OLED, VRTX, VEEV, TIP, ADSK, SEDG, PYPL, BLK, EQIX, HON, WDAY, TWLO, VNQ, ROST, SBUX, FSLR, TXG, EXI, IEF, PFF, COST, CREE, NEE, HUBS, MDB, BSV, IGM, IJK, RXI, ADI, BRK.B, DE, VZ, FTNT, SPLK, SQ, SPOT, IXJ, MMM, CB, ACN, CME, CLX, CGNX, MTD, MCO, TMO, WMT, PODD, OKTA, IXP, VNQI, T, ADBE, ALB, CSCO, TRV, TJX, UNP, UPS, VMW, PRLB, FB, PLAN, FSLY, DJP, JPEM, KXI, VV, AKAM, CVS, DLR, GILD, IBM, ITW, PSA, SHW, TXN, RTX, IJT, VEU, VO, ADM, HD, MCD, PEP, V, ABBV, HYG, IAU, JXI, MXI, PCY, SGOL,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, SCHX, ALGN, FDX, LB, FCX, NKE, PFE, LDUR, APO, APTV, MDYG, CG, ONEQ, TSM, SCHB, DGRW, SCHP, TTC, LOW, ETN, CAT, TROW, EMR, CCOI,
- Sold Out: CERN, BMRN, BIIB, XLNX, EPZM, QCOM, PWR, NKTR, LQD,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,916 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,281 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,315 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,552 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,049 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $165.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.746100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.477900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $401.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1361.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.016600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.35.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.
