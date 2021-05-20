Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,916 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,281 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,315 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,552 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,049 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%
New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $165.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.746100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.477900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $401.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1361.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.016600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.35.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Slow Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Slow Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Slow Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Slow Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Slow Capital, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider