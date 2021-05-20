Slow Capital, Inc. Buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: TWST, MRNA, BYND, NCNO, SCHA, PLTR, FTEC,

Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Twist Bioscience Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Cerner Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Biogen Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,916 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,281 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,315 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,552 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,049 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $165.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.746100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.477900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $401.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1361.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $251.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.016600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.35.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.