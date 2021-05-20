Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Jack In The Box Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, AAR Corp

New Purchases: JACK, OFC, POR, WERN, OEC,

JACK, OFC, POR, WERN, OEC, Added Positions: CTRE,

CTRE, Sold Out: CWEN, RHP, AIR, OUT, IMAX, CRS,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Jack In The Box Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Portland General Electric Co, Werner Enterprises Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, sells Clearway Energy Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, AAR Corp, Outfront Media Inc, Imax Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $857 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 645,929 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 321,104 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Diodes Inc (DIOD) - 245,090 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 571,072 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 252,492 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 153,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 584,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 285,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 282,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 647,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 662,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Imax Corp. The sale prices were between $17.6 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.91.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95.