Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Jack In The Box Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, AAR Corp

- New Purchases: JACK, OFC, POR, WERN, OEC,
- Added Positions: CTRE,
- Sold Out: CWEN, RHP, AIR, OUT, IMAX, CRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
- Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 645,929 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 321,104 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Diodes Inc (DIOD) - 245,090 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 571,072 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 252,492 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 153,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 584,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 285,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 282,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 647,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 662,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.Sold Out: AAR Corp (AIR)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72.Sold Out: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Imax Corp. The sale prices were between $17.6 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.91.Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
