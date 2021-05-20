Logo
Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Axiom Investment Management LLC
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 116,725 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11016.67%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 82,090 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8011.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,958 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,365 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,833 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.43%
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 15,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 17,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 30,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 58,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $238.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 52,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 11016.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 116,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 8011.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 82,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 10078.74%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 53,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 269.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 37,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1143.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23541.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 17,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Axiom Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axiom Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axiom Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axiom Investment Management LLC keeps buying
