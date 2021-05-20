Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: GLD, BYND, DKNG, AMKR, SMH, EXEL, QQQ, AXTI, FCX, NUE, VZ, DM, PH, BA, FISV, TGT, TWLO, CRSP, NEE, RTX, DE, COP, UNH, IIPR, F, DUK, AXP, FLR, APH, EPD, FSR, VALE, ETN, QCOM, NNY, PM, CB, COF, CLNY, CODI, NSC, PBCT, XLE, KMB, ABB, MMC, WFC, XLI, ITUB, FDX, DAIO, DOW, ARKG, GLOP, K, BBD, VTRS, DIA, FGEN, ED, CMCSA, VRTX, GLW, GFF, HL, XLF, ESPO, RDS.A, CALA, DFS, STON, KGC, BIDU, NEX, BOTZ, FBIO, AG, LIT, PRNT, MUX, XLP,

Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 116,725 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11016.67% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 82,090 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8011.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,958 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,365 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,833 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.43%

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 15,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 17,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 30,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 58,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $238.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 52,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 11016.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 116,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 8011.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 82,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 10078.74%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 53,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 269.43%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 37,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1143.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23541.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 17,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.