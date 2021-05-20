shopDisney Debuts "Buy a Book, Give a Book" Program to Inspire Love of Storytelling





Disney announces the debut of the Buy+a+Book%2C+Give+a+Book program on shopDisney to help inspire reading and a love of storytelling. shopDisney Guests looking to make a purchase with purpose will discover a wide variety of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel or National Geographic books on the site, and each purchase unlocks a donation to the nonprofit First Book.





For every book purchased on shopDisney.com now through December 31, 2021, Disney will donate a book to First Book (firstbook.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing new books and educational resources to educators who serve children in need. (Graphic: Business Wire)





Similar to readers who are inspired to recommend books to their friends and family by word-of-mouth, shopDisneys Buy+a+Book%2C+Give+a+Book program encourages a gesture of sharing and extends it into communities for life-changing impact, celebrating the endless possibilities of storytelling.









Throughout two decades of collaboration, Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated over 82 million books to First Book, a nonprofit organization that puts free and affordable new books and educational resources into the hands of educators who support children from underserved communities nationwide. First Book has built a community that addresses the systemic causes of educational inequity and creates permanent changenot simply in the life of one child who wants to learn, but across the entire education system.









We are thrilled that together with Disney, First Book will continue to ignite a love of storytelling in kids around the country, encouraging them to confidently share their own stories, said Kyle Zimmer, founder and CEO of First Book. Research has shown us that the presence of books in the home improves educational outcomes.Through shopDisneys Buy a Book, Give a Book program, we see a continued effort to break down barriers to a quality education.









As one of the world's largest childrens publishing brands, Disney Publishing Worldwide has a unique opportunity to inspire the next generation of storytellers and equip them with books and resources to build their skills. Visit shopDisney.com to explore books from across Disney Publishing Worldwide, including titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.









About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing









Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Companys brands and franchisesincluding Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and moreinto the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGPs global operations include: the worlds largest licensing business, one of the biggest childrens publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.









About First Book









Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1992 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is a leader in the educational equity field. Over its 29-year history, First Book has distributed more than 200 million books and educational resources, with a retail value of more than $2 billion. First Book believes education offers children in need the best path out of poverty. First Book breaks down barriers to quality education by providing its Network of more than 500,000 registered teachers, librarians, after school program leaders, and others serving children in need with millions of free and affordable new, high-quality books, educational resources, and basic needs items through the award-winning First Book Marketplace nonprofit eCommerce site. The First Book Network comprises the largest and fastest-growing community of formal and informal educators serving children in need. First Book also expands the breadth and depth of the education field through a family of social enterprises, including First Book Research & Insights, its proprietary research initiative, and the First Book Accelerator, which brings best-in-class research-based strategies to the classroom via relevant, usable educator resources. First Book Impact Funds target support to areas of need, such as rural communities or increasing diversity in childrens books. For more information, visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter.





