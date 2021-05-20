Logo
DNMR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York captioned Skistimas v. Danimer Scientific, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-02824) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer Scientific Inc. (Danimer or the Company) (NYSE: DNMR) securities between October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act).



Investors are hereby notified that they have until July 13, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.



On Saturday, March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean? Not Quite, Scientists Say addressing, among other things, Danimers claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading. According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimers marketing is sensationalized and that making broad claims about Nodaxs biodegradability is not accurate and is greenwashing.



On this news, the Companys stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.



On April 22, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (Spruce Point) published a research report entitled When the Tide Goes Out, What Will Wash Ashore? In addition to the concerns about Danimers product biodegradability claims, the report found multiple conflicting sources of Danimers facility sizes and production capacity and inconsistencies between reported figures and city filings for Kentucky facility capital costs. The report also raised doubts about the strength of the Companys purported partnerships with Pepsi and Nestl because Pepsi recently sold its equity stake in Danimer and both the top Pepsi and Nestl executives with close relationships to Danimer recently resigned.



On this news, the Companys stock price fell $2.01, or 8%, to close at $22.99 per share on April 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



On May 4, 2021, Spruce Point published a follow-up report. Citing information obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, the report alleged that Danimers production figures, its pricing, and rosy financial projections are wildly overstated and that its Kentucky facility received a notice of compliance violations from the Division for Air Quality. Moreover, Danimers PHA average selling price appears to be 30% - 42% below managements claims.



On this news, the Companys stock price fell $4.48, or 20%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $17.66 per share on May 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that biodegradable materials such as Nodax could take years to break down; (2) that, as a result, the Companys marketing claims that Nodax products could biodegrade within months were exaggerated and misleading; (3) that monthly biopolymer production and natural gas usage at the Companys Kentucky and Georgia facilities were materially overstated; (4) that Danimer faced compliance violations for its Kentucky facility from the Division of Air Quality; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.



If you purchased Danimer securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 13, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Danimer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

