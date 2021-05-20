Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse Celebrates Families with Films and Fun in Theatres





Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the worlds largest and most influential movie theatre companies, has collaborated with Sony Pictures to bring back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse from June 16 through August 4. Movie fans can escape the summer heat and enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience with family and friends at an affordable price. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark mobile app and at Cinemark box offices.









Cinemark is thrilled to once again work with Sony Pictures to celebrate family-fun entertainment this season with our Summer Movie Clubhouse series, said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Global CMO. This fan-favorite program brings films for all ages back to the big screen and offers our littlest moviegoers and their families a great way to spend their summer months by escaping into the pure joy of watching a great movie in a theatre.









The program, which will be available at more than 175 of Cinemarks U.S. theatres, will include discounted showtimes every Wednesday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m., with tickets priced at $1.50, plus taxes and fees where applicable. To complete the experience, moviegoers can enjoy special, dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids snack packs, large popcorns and large drinks. Those looking for a field trip or group outing can book a Premium Private Screening by visiting Cinemark.com%2Fevents.









Moviegoers will delight to once again see Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Angry Birds 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and more on the big screen as part of this series. For all details on Summer Movie Clubhouse, including participating theatres, show schedules and how to buy tickets, visit cinemark.com%2Fkidsclubhouse.









Separate from Summer Movie Clubhouse, fans can also look forward to enjoying Sony Pictures upcoming Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on June 18; Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on July 23; Ghostbusters: Afterlife on November 11; and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.









The Cinemark Standard





The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres boast %3Cb%3EThe+Cinemark+Standard%3C%2Fb%3E, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization. For a full look at The Cinemark Standard, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.









The exhibitor has consistently received mid-to-high 90 percentile guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.









About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:





Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemarks circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 523 theatres (325 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,872 screens (4,436 U.S., 1,436 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information, go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005863/en/