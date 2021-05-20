Logo
Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces NEW Travel Brand Name, 'Hapi Travel Destinations'

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) (the Company), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its brand name and identity for the new travel brand announced earlier this year. The new brand, Hapi Travel Destinations, will begin enrolling distributors and customers this summer.

Hapi Travel Destinations has also released its main new logo and its tagline, Hapi is just a trip away, to round out its branding efforts. The Hapi Travel Destinations website is being finalized and will be announced and released prior to the launch.

https://hapitravel.wistia.com/medias/q728v9n2w7

https://hapitravel.wistia.com/medias/anz0kheycn

Hapi Travel Destinations will also start promoting its prelaunch video immediately. https://hapitravel.wistia.com/medias/a6k2lnhi94

We will be in the right place at the right time on our launch of Hapi Travel Destinations. All of the pieces for a successful launch are falling into place as consumers are starting to re-engage with travel, hospitality and vacations on a regular basis this summer, said John JT Thatch, CEO of SHRG.

I am a firm believer that a travel experience with friends and family is one of the most meaningful things you can provide your family, said Jon McKillip, president of Hapi Travel Destinations. Our hope is that this turn-key travel solution weve created will open up travel opportunities for so many consumers who were previously only able to dream about grand adventures.

Additional information is contained in the Companys 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation
Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).

For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(469) 304-9400 Ext 201
[email protected]

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

