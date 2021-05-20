SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR, DNMRWS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR, DNMRWS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP announces that a purchaser of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR, DNMRWS) filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021.



If you suffered a loss due to Danimer Scientific, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.



Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR, DNMRWS) Made Misstatements Regarding its Business Prospects



According to the complaint, Danimer was formed through a business combination when Live Oak Acquisition Corp. combined with Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., d/b/a Danimer Scientific ("Legacy Danimer"), a performance polymer company specializing in bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics (the "Business Combination"). Following the Business Combination, Live Oak changed its name to Danimer Scientific, Inc., changed its business to Legacy Danimer's business, and replaced its management with Legacy Danimer's management.



Since 2020, Legacy Danimer, and now Danimer, has sold polyhydroxyalkanoates ("PHAs") under the "Nodax" brand name for a wide variety of plastic applications. The Company has touted Nodax as 100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic, which is purportedly superior to traditional plastics. During the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, among other things, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.



On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article, relying on several experts on biodegradable plastics, alleged that "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." The first trading day after the article was published, Danimer's stock price fell almost 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.



Then, on April 22, 2021 and May 4, 2021, respectively, Spruce Point published reports noting red flags and inconsistencies, as well as "wildly overstated" production figures, pricing, and financial projections. Danimer's stock declined following both reports.



If you purchased shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR, DNMRWS) between December 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021, you have until July 13, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.



All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


Shareholder+Information+Form



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Danimer Scientific, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005893/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment