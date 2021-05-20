Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund

- New Purchases: ABNB, SGEN, CWH, KREF, RCII, GRWG, GFL, FRG, HEP, KTB, FOCS, DT, NFE, NIO, NTLA, BJ, CGC, BRP, ACI, BLI, CVAC, SNOW, AMWL, U, PLTR, CRC, ASAI, CSAN, IGSB, FALN, KIM, ACC, BBD, OZK, BC, CNQ, SBS, DVN, DISCA, RE, FISV, ROCK, JLL, UA, NOV, PENN, TEX, UMC, CET, IAE, DQ, PINC, VEEV, RAMP, VIRT,
- Added Positions: MHD, MRK, SHOP, QCOM, J, HEES, BA, GS, HRB, JNPR, NWL, HBI, ARI, ABBV, HPE, DOW, NLY, FE, LEG, MSM, OGE, OKE, VZ, XRX, TMUS, CIM, BCC, CCD, MMM, T, AMGN, BBY, CCOI, EIX, FDX, MS, STLD, TSM, RVT, ETO, WU, OCSL, STK, GNRC, KMI, OMF, CRSP, ETRN, ASML, APD, DOX, BAC, CAT, CVX, COP, ED, COO, CMI, DAR, DLX, LLY, GVA, EQC, MDLZ, MDC, MLM, MET, NFLX, NTAP, NVAX, ORCL, PNC, AVNT, NTR, RELX, SWM, SJI, TGT, TTEK, THO, VMC, WMT, WMB, VVR, RMT, USA, BXMX, TNL, IOVA, BSL, TSLA, BGX, KMF, FRC, FATE, WMS, QRVO, KRNT, SQ, HWM, TXG, ABB, PLD, SRPT, ATVI, ADC, ALK, MO, AMT, APH, ADI, ANDE, AMAT, ADP, AVY, BCE, BHP, GOLD, BIIB, EPAY, BMY, MTRN, CRH, KMX, CCL, CX, LUMN, CHDN, CTAS, CMC, VALE, DVA, DE, DLR, DIOD, EOG, ETN, EME, ERIC, EXAS, FMC, GRMN, GLAD, GPN, GPK, HNI, HIG, HAS, HE, PEAK, HST, HUBB, HUM, IDXX, IP, INTU, KSS, LH, LANC, LNN, MDU, MGM, MGPI, MKSI, MGA, MAR, MCK, MBT, NVDA, NEM, ES, NOC, NUE, ON, ODFL, PPL, PAAS, PEP, TPC, PTR, PXD, PLUG, PII, PKX, PRGS, PGR, PSEC, PSA, PWR, DGX, RS, RGEN, RMD, RIO, RCL, SMG, SHW, SNA, SON, SONY, SCCO, LUV, TRV, STAA, SBUX, STRL, TECH, TER, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, CUBE, UAL, USB, UAA, URI, RTX, UVV, OLED, VMI, VTR, VRTX, WRI, WLK, WY, WOR, WYNN, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, DSU, MFL, MUE, ECF, VCV, HQL, MVT, VMO, KTF, MVF, EVV, BYM, EIM, PZC, RNP, NHS, EVT, FRA, MAV, SCD, CSQ, JRO, FFA, BGT, EOI, BGR, EOS, GPM, GLO, HOMB, KALU, EVR, ETY, PRIM, BTZ, BBDC, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, BX, CHW, TEL, MASI, MELI, BEP, MRTX, AQN, IRDM, MYRG, STLA, H, FTNT, LEA, FIBK, GBDC, GMAB, AFT, BWG, NMFC, RCEL, TCPC, PSX, NOW, SRC, NID, FANG, WES, CONE, ICLR, AIF, HASI, BPY, IVH, XLRN, VCYT, AY, NEP, SYNH, ASND, SUM, GSBD, ETSY, EVA, CWEN, TDOC, NTRA, PLNT, PEN, NBLX, AGR, ENIC, USFD, EVBG, CGBD, SPCE, BAND, COLD, DOCU, DAVA, FOXA, PINS, ZM, CTVA, CHWY, ORCC, INMD, BNTX, REYN, ACAD, AES, AGCO, ALE, AMSF, AAP, AMD, AFL, ALG, ALB, ARE, ALCO, ALNY, AME, HCKT, ABR, ADM, ARNA, ATO, AVB, BP, BIDU, ITUB, BMO, BNS, BRK.B, SAM, BYD, BTI, BRKS, BG, CBRL, CF, CNA, CSGS, COG, CDNS, CSWC, CRI, CAKE, LNG, CHT, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CL, CBU, ABEV, BAP, CACC, CFR, DHI, DKS, DPZ, LCII, DY, E, EWBC, EGP, ENB, ENIA, EQT, ELS, ESS, EXEL, EXPE, FDS, FARO, FRT, FITB, FFBC, FR, FORM, ORAN, FELE, BEN, FMS, GEL, GILD, GBX, HDB, HAIN, HALO, EHC, HMC, HMN, HBAN, IBN, IDA, CEQP, IPG, SJM, JKHY, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KR, LVS, LAZ, LEN, LII, LXP, MGLN, MMP, MANT, MKTX, MTZ, MCY, MU, MUFG, MCO, MSI, MUR, NICE, NRG, NDAQ, NGG, NBIX, NXST, NI, NOK, NDSN, NSC, NVO, ORI, OHI, ASGN, PTC, PETS, PHG, PAA, BKNG, RPM, RBC, RY, SBAC, STM, CRM, SNY, SLB, SRE, SBNY, SIMO, SSD, SLP, SWKS, STMP, EQNR, SLF, SNPS, TROW, TCF, TFX, TRI, TD, TOT, TM, TREX, UBS, UGI, UL, VOD, WPC, WSFS, WBA, WM, WAT, WSO, WTS, WFC, WHR, EBR, MUC, MFM, IIM, PMO, MYC, MYI, MQT, MCA, AFB, NBW, MUI, CHY, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, NAC, NKX, BFZ, EVM, EAD, BLW, NMZ, WIW, FEN, BDJ, CGO, GTLS, HTGC, EDU, AOD, EBS, FSLR, AER, IPGP, MLCO, SAR, JCE, FOLD, G, TPZ, VMW, MSCI, GAIN, MAXR, FTI, TAK, DISCK, EC, PBR.A, VRTS, CCXI, SLRC, STWD, VRSK, ST, PBA, FAF, FN, IHD, BWXT, NXPI, COR, TAL, HRZN, IPHI, FLT, SUNS, HCA, YNDX, MOS, GRFS, FDUS, APTV, ISD, ENPH, PFPT, HTA, WDAY, MRCC, SCM, YY, ZTS, BIT, ARCT, PTCT, CDW, BURL, QTS, NMIH, GOOG, TSLX, FPL, NAVI, ARES, ZEN, JD, CTRE, CCS, CTLT, CFG, CZR, W, MOMO, QSR, BOX, SEDG, BZUN, BLD, ALRM, LITE, RACE, MIME, TWLO, VVV, NTNX, ZTO, IIPR, AYX, HESM, OKTA, CVNA, BHVN, BKR, MDB, ZS, SPOT, PDD, GH, MRNA, LYFT, TPTX, UBER, FSLY, CRWD, AMCR, DDOG, PTON, ARNC, ANGL, BNDX, CMBS, EMB, FIXD, HYEM, HYLB, HYLS, IAGG, ICVT, IGLB, LDUR, LTPZ, MBG, PGF, SCHP, SPIP, SRLN, TIP, VCLT, VGSH, VWOB, WIP,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, MXIM, LB, CWEN.A, ACN, ADBE, HD, PFE, TMO, EBAY, PYPL, KO, CMCSA, GOOGL, PDCO, DIS, WDC, ASG, BKE, CVA, EL, F, HON, INTC, JNJ, LOW, MIC, MCD, NVS, REGN, AVK, JDD, AROC, KAR, SIX, FB, CB, BDX, BSX, CNP, COST, DHR, D, UFS, DUK, M, FLR, HPQ, LMT, MMC, LIN, VFC, NRO, HTD, BOE, EOD, LULU, ETJ, ARR, SSNC, JRI, NRZ, BABA, CC, ALGN, AMED, AEP, AMP, ANSS, BIO, FIS, CHE, GLW, CCI, DEO, DOV, XOM, NEE, FAST, TT, ICE, ISRG, JPM, LHCG, MDT, MDP, NYMT, ORLY, OXY, PH, PG, RSG, SPG, TJX, TXN, UNH, WDFC, FAX, HQH, GCV, CHI, GLQ, MGU, IGA, BGS, CVI, ULTA, APPS, FIF, RH, APAM, PAYC, RA, AM, CLNC, ABT, ALXN, AJG, AZN, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BHC, BLK, CACI, CAE, CHRW, CVS, CNX, STZ, CPA, CR, EW, EQIX, EXR, GME, AJRD, GNTX, GPC, HAL, HELE, HP, HSY, HRC, HOLX, MTCH, IBM, ILMN, IONS, ITRI, K, KRC, KRO, LAMR, LECO, MFC, MKC, SPGI, MHK, MOH, VTRS, OMCL, TLK, PNM, PFG, WRK, ROK, ROP, SO, SYK, SUI, SU, SYY, AXON, XPER, GEO, TTC, TUP, UNP, UDR, VGR, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WWD, XLNX, TDG, NSL, BKN, NUV, PEO, EMF, MQY, VGM, EVF, RQI, NBH, JQC, BSD, EVN, MHI, EMD, EFR, UTG, IGR, JFR, UTF, MCN, EFT, KYN, FAM, IGD, ETW, NHF, EXG, PTMN, BGY, DEX, AWK, AVGO, FSD, ACP, BCX, JSD, HEQ, DPG, PANW, GHY, FEI, ARDC, PCI, GWPH, THQ, CYBR, UNIT, KHC, NVCR, INVH, YETI, CARR, OTIS, ASX, AEG, AEM, AKAM, ATI, ADS, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEO, AFG, ABCB, IVZ, AON, AINV, ATR, ACGL, ARCC, ASTE, ATRO, BK, BAX, BMRN, BKH, BWA, BXP, EAT, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CBT, CCMP, CALM, CVGW, CWT, CPT, CPB, CNI, CP, COF, CAH, CSL, CUK, CRS, CE, CNC, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CME, SNP, CIEN, CI, CTSH, CMA, NNN, CBD, CIG, CMP, CAG, CNMD, CPRT, CUZ, CCK, CUB, CW, XRAY, DBI, DTE, DRI, SITC, DD, DRE, ESE, EXP, EMN, DISH, ECL, ESLT, EA, EMR, EPD, EQR, ERIE, EXC, EXPD, FNB, FFIV, FLIR, FCN, PACW, FHN, FVE, FLO, FCX, TGNA, IT, GD, GIS, GBCI, GSK, HSBC, HAE, THG, LHX, WELL, HEI, HSIC, HXL, HIW, HRL, SVC, HUN, INFO, IIVI, ING, IEX, INCY, INFY, IRM, JBHT, KBH, KAMN, KMB, LKQ, LTC, LGND, LNC, LYV, LPSN, LOGI, MTB, MGEE, MAC, MGRC, MPW, MERC, MRCY, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MSA, MPWR, MOG.A, NVR, NFG, NHI, NHC, NTES, NKE, NMR, JWN, NTRS, NWPX, OSIS, OTEX, ORA, OSK, OTTR, PPG, PKG, PRFT, PNFP, PNW, PLXS, BPOP, PEG, QDEL, RJF, O, RWT, RF, ROG, RDS.A, RUTH, R, STBA, SAP, SIVB, SAFM, STX, SEE, SMTC, DHC, SLAB, WPM, SKX, LSI, SWK, SCL, SRCL, SHO, NLOK, SNX, TTWO, SKT, OXSQ, TEF, TDS, TXT, UNF, PAG, UTHR, UTL, UFPI, MTN, VLO, VAR, VRNT, VNO, GWW, WPP, WDR, WERN, WAL, WBK, WEC, WEX, ZBH, GEF.B, CMG, LMNR, SMFG, KOP, TX, ET, PRG, RDS.B, DK, ADX, BCV, GAM, MGF, NCA, CXH, NXR, NXP, NXQ, NXC, PMM, SBI, FT, HYB, MIN, MEN, CEV, EHI, JRS, PCK, FMN, FCT, DIAX, ETV, POR, BBL, RMRM, TECK, WNS, ICFI, EHTH, AWI, OC, SPR, QQQX, SQM, PNNT, TFSL, CNK, AWP, JAZZ, VTA, JTD, BKCC, DFS, MAIN, IDE, TWO, HOLI, PM, AGNC, TREE, JBT, BUD, SEM, PMT, ADUS, NEV, BSBR, DG, DMO, PRI, CLDT, EXD, CBOE, HPP, CEM, GDOT, LYB, ENV, GM, SBRA, LPLA, HII, STAG, MPC, HZNP, PFLT, FBHS, UI, EPAM, VIPS, ACRE, PDI, CTR, QLYS, MPLX, OFS, PBF, BFAM, NML, IQV, CSTM, COTY, PGZ, AMH, FEYE, SAIC, ESRT, CNHI, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, STAY, ARMK, HLT, AMC, ALLY, DRNA, GCI, OUT, PAHC, ENBL, WB, FSK, GLOP, PBFX, WPG, ANET, FWONK, SYF, HUBS, GER, KEYS, LBRDK, STOR, UE, NSA, GNL, EVH, WING, RPD, OLLI, GBT, RGNX, FCPT, TEAM, BGNE, MEDP, TTD, COUP, VST, YUMC, GDS, ATH, IR, SAFE, ROKU, BPMP, VICI, LX, DBX, BILI, STNE, TME, BYND, WORK, CCAP, RPRX, IAC, DKNG, CNXC, AAN, CGNT, CGNT, 0XL, BKLN, CWB, FPE, HYG, JNK, LQD, PGX, PSK, VGIT, VMBS, VNLA,
- Sold Out: NIE, NFJ, ACV, NCZ, MUS, BAF, BBK, NCV, SDOG, OCSI, CEO, ITT, TCP, RFI, MUH, BEAT, PKI, BGB, MNP, EDD, BFK, CHA, BBF, CHL, VER, BEPC, DWX, NOAH, CZZ, CHEF, WPX, SPSC, HTHT, RGA, ENTA, CLR, BSAC, PE, TCOM, ALC, LTHM, IQ, ASH, FGEN, SHLX, VBTX, OEC, SLCA, ICMB, WIX, COMM, FOXF, SFM, AZPN, BLUE, AYI, MTDR, MRVL, TEVA, KWR, PFBC, PBI, PBR, TAP, MEOH, MMS, ACIW, MLHR, HCSG, GE, FDP, FSS, EV, DLTR, DCP, INT, GLV, JTA, CSGP, GAB, ELP, IRBT, BGCP, WWE, BBBY, WTFC, WW, WAB, UEIC, X, UGP, TYL, TRN,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,559 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,201 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,650,107 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 92,871 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 578,976 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $155.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.897800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 2605.70%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.553000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 393,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1210.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 198,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 414,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.Sold Out: AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 58.59%. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 51,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: L Brands Inc (LB)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in L Brands Inc by 70.68%. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 61,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 65.35%. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $28.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 81,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 53,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 40.93%. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 543,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 68.03%. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 26,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.
