Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund

Monument, CO, based Investment company Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Qualcomm Inc, H&E Equipment Services Inc, sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. owns 1454 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,559 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,201 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,650,107 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 92,871 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Facebook Inc (FB) - 578,976 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $155.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.897800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 2605.70%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.553000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 393,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1210.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 198,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 414,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 58.59%. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 51,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in L Brands Inc by 70.68%. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 61,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 65.35%. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $28.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 81,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 53,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 40.93%. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 543,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 68.03%. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 26,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.