Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. Buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Monument, CO, based Investment company Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Merck Inc, Shopify Inc, Qualcomm Inc, H&E Equipment Services Inc, sells AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. owns 1454 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,559 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,201 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,650,107 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 92,871 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 578,976 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $155.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.897800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 2605.70%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.553000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 393,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1210.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 151,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 198,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 414,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 58.59%. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 51,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: L Brands Inc (LB)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in L Brands Inc by 70.68%. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 61,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 65.35%. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $28.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 81,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 53,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 40.93%. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 543,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 68.03%. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Advisors Asset Management, Inc. still held 26,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisors Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Advisors Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisors Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisors Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisors Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider