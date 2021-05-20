Logo
KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Plug Power Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, , Terminix Global Holdings Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Plug Power Inc, Albemarle Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2021Q1, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 331 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAMES CAPITAL plc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kames+capital+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAMES CAPITAL plc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,055,083 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,366,512 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,491,484 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,217,433 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,224 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $581.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 149,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,053,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,444,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 422,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 608,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,366,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,055,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in by 336.45%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 188,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1026.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 723,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 584,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 384,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of KAMES CAPITAL plc. Also check out:

1. KAMES CAPITAL plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. KAMES CAPITAL plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KAMES CAPITAL plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KAMES CAPITAL plc keeps buying
