KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Plug Power Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, , Terminix Global Holdings Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Plug Power Inc, Albemarle Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2021Q1, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 331 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,055,083 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,366,512 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,224 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $581.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 149,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,053,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,444,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 422,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 608,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,366,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,055,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in by 336.45%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 188,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1026.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 723,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 584,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 384,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.