KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Plug Power Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, TMX, TMX, T, EMR, GM, HBI, UNP, CFG, DRI, OZK, NKE, DT, XPEV, BLI, VTRS, CX, KIM, LNG, VTRS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, MA, KO, XYL, CMI, JPM, DLR, HBAN, ATVI, MKTX, CME, NUE, OHI, DIS, IT, ILMN, ADBE, PLNT, ABMD, FIS, EXAS, ADP, DAVA, STLD, GOOGL, JBSS, CAT, KC,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, PLUG, ALB, SEDG, ISRG, SIVB, AMZN, AVY, EPAM, RNG, SHOP, NOW, HAE, V, KR, TSM, EVBG, EPAY, NEE, RSG, JNJ, MRK, TTEK, FRPT, SITE, KMB, AVGO, OLED, CL, PKG, GILD, PGR, DLB, PLMR, AMT, CSCO, K, APD, STAA, TXN, VCYT, AZN, VZ, VEEV, CLX, TGT, USB, BURL, PEP, TROW, CINF, PFE, LMT, WTRG, STT, PODD, GOOG, HAS, TER, WSO, BABA, MAXR, THRM, BBY, DSGX, DIOD, IDXX, KLAC, JEF, MRTN, MXIM, PRFT, URI, WCC, XLNX, LPLA, CSWI, ABT, ALL, BRK.B, BLK, CNO, COST, DHR, DVA, FLS, HSY, HD, MMC, MKC, MSA, PHM, TMO, WAT, WTS, TMUS, CG, ABBV, ZTS, PRAH, COLD, SCPL,
- Sold Out: SVW, VIA,
These are the top 5 holdings of KAMES CAPITAL plc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,055,083 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,366,512 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,224 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $581.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 149,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,053,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 906,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,444,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 422,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 608,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,366,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,055,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (MA)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in by 336.45%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 188,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1026.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 723,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 584,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 384,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
