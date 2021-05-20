Logo
Infobird and CESTC Reach Ecological Partnership Agreement To Jointly Promote Digital Economy Development

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire The digital economy has become the new engine of China's economic growth. Recently, Infobird Software ( IFBD) (Infobird or the Company), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, and China Electronic System Technology Co., Ltd. (CESTC) reached an ecological cooperation agreement. The two parties will carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in the fields of modern digital cities and credit creation to jointly promote the accelerated development of China's digital economy.

CESTC is a subsidiary of China Electronics Corporation. The company is a core enterprise in China's electronic digital and information service industry, as well as a "provider" of China's electronic information service products and services. Additionally, CESTC is a major promoter and practitioner of modern digital city business. CESTC focuses on digital and information services, providing customers with endogenously safe, technologically advanced, and continuously evolving products, technologies, solutions and comprehensive services in the fields of modern digital city construction and operation, industry digital transformation, and high-tech engineering services. CESTC and ecological partners jointly innovate, adhere to the business philosophy of "customer first, service first," continue to innovate around customer needs, support the modernization of social governance capabilities and governance systems and empower the healthy development of the digital economy.

Establishing a partnership with Infobird Software is an important measure for CESTC to accelerate the construction of a digital economy ecosystem. Infobird Software, as China's leading AI SaaS customer engagement solution provider, has achieved a number of innovations in cloud computing, AI, big data and other fields and will provide strong technology, products and solutions support for the overall layout of CESTC.

After 20 years of development, Infobird Software has not only built an intelligent product system integrating cloud call center, omni-channel cloud customer service, intelligent telemarketing, AI voice chatbots, intelligent quality inspection, etc., but also launched a customer engagement hub and no-code development platform. Relying on the full-stack and full-chain service ecology and service capabilities, the company comprehensively promotes the intelligentization of customer operation processes, personalized services, and platform ecology while comprehensively assisting the digital transformation and upgrading of enterprises.

Through this ecological cooperation, Infobird Software and CESTC will make full use of the advantages of both parties to strengthen technology integration and resource interaction. Through cooperation, the two parties will focus on integrating cloud call centers, voice chatbots, and intelligent quality inspection products into multiple scenarios of digital economy construction, injecting more momentum into China's urban digitization and the development of China's digital economy.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of Infobird. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in Infobirds SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause Infobirds actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Infobird Contact
Infobird Co., Ltd
Yimin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
[email protected]
86-010-52411819

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

