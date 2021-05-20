Agilent to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference





Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 1. Details are included below:









Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference





Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (ET)





Presenting for Agilent: Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer









Links to join the webcast will be available in the "News+%26amp%3B+Events+--+Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.









About Agilent Technologies









Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.





