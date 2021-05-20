Snap Inc. Announces New Tools and Monetization Opportunities for Creators; Launches Web Destination for Spotlight, Snapchat's User-Generated Entertainment Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Snap Inc. Announces New Tools and Monetization Opportunities for Creators; Launches Web Destination for Spotlight, Snapchat's User-Generated Entertainment Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



Snap Inc. (

NYSE:SNAP, Financial) today announced new tools, workflows and monetization opportunities to support Creators growth on Snapchat. Story Studio is Snaps new standalone app that offers powerful editing tools to make professional content for mobile, on mobile. Its a fast and fun way to make more advanced, engaging vertical videos that share right to Snapchat - and anywhere else. Built for Creators, Story Studio offers insights into trends happening on Snapchat. It is launching later this year on iOS and will be available for free. The apps suite of tools and features include:





  • Insights into trending #Topics, Sounds and Lenses across Snapchat





  • Access to Snaps robust catalog of licensed music and audio clips for use in video projects





  • Frame-precise trimming, slicing and cutting, as well as frame-precise placement of creative elements like captions, stickers, Sounds and other media layers





  • Visual effects using Snap's unique augmented reality technology via Lenses and cross-clip transitions





  • The ability to save and edit projects until youre ready to share





  • Direct posting of the finished video to Spotlight or Stories (via Creative Kit), download to your camera roll, or open it in other installed apps





  • Easy login with Snapchat (via Login Kit)





Spotlight is rolling out globally, and already reaches 125 million monthly active users. The number of viewers watching Spotlight for at least 10 minutes per day grew by over 70% from January to March. Snap continues to offer millions per month to reward Snapchatters for their creativity. Since launching in November, over 5,400 Creators have earned more than $130 million dollars.



Snap also launched a new destination to watch Spotlight content on the web, even without a Snapchat account. There, Creators and brands who lean on desktop tools like Final Cut Pro can easily upload content into Spotlight directly from Chrome or Safari, even in high-definition 4k video resolution. Visit: Snapchat.com%2FSpotlight.



In addition, Snap is expanding the monetization opportunities available to Creators through a new feature called Gifting, and offering new ways for fans to connect with their favorite Creators.



A Gift is a show of support Creators can receive from their fans who want to build meaningful personal relationships with them through Story Replies, which are direct messages a Creator can choose to repost to start a broader conversation around the topics they love. Creators have control over the types of messages they receive with custom filtering, so conversations stay respectful and fun. Our Creator community uses Story Replies as a way to build stronger relationships and engage with their fans. In the Middle East, where the Creator community is thriving, over 90% of Snap Stars receive Story Replies from their fans.



When a subscriber sees a Snap that brings delight to their day, they can purchase Snap Tokens to send a Gift, and kick start a conversation with the Snap Stars they love. Snap Stars earn a share of the revenue from Gifts received through Story Replies. Gifting will start to roll out to Snap Stars later this year on Android and iOS.



About Snap Inc.



Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005337/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment