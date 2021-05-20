Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

BENSALEM, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Intrusion Inc. ("Intrusion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTZ) securities between January 13, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Intrusion investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Intrusion develops, sells, and supports products that purport to protect entities from cyberattacks by combining advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence. It offers three products: Shield, a cybersecurity solution packaged as a comprehensive, real-time AI-based Security-as-a-Service; TraceCop, a big data tool with IP intelligence, including reputation information on known good and known bad active IP addresses; and Savant, a network monitoring solution that identifies suspicious traffic in real-time.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion's product, Shield, "has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products" and that "Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public." Thus, the report stated that "Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering." Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield "stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program" were "outlandish," leading White Diamond to question "[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they've been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?"

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.50, or over 16%, to close at $23.75 per share on April 14, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $3.22, or 14%, over the next trading session to close at $20.53 per share on April 15, 2021.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Intrusion's Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company's portfolio; (2) that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products; (3) that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield's purported ability to protect against cyberattacks; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intrusion's Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intrusion securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 15, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

