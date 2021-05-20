Snap Inc. Announces New Partnerships and Developer Tools Across Snap Kit, Games, Minis, Bitmoji and Snap Map





Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP, Financial) today announced new partnerships and developer products across its Snap Kit, Games, Minis and Bitmoji platforms. Snap also introduced Map Layers, a new way for partners to bring their services to the Snap Map.









Through Snaps developer platform, partners can leverage Snaps technology around Login, Stories, Bitmoji, the Snapchat Camera, Minis and Games to enhance their products, extend their reach, and grow their businesses. More than 250,000 developers are registered with Snap Kit, and Snapchatters share partners content into the Snapchat Camera nearly 600 Million times per month. In just two years, more than 200M Snapchatters have played with Games and Minis.









Map Layers









Snap Map helps Snapchatters connect to their closest friends, find familiar places and discover new ones, and explore local AR experiences through markers on the map. Now, more than 250M Snapchatters are using the Map every month, and there are more than 30 million businesses on the Map.









Today, Snap announced Map Layers, a new feature to find specialized experiences from select partners and Snap, right on top of Snap Map. The Infatuations Layer overlays Infatuation-approved restaurants, and the Ticketmaster Layer displays which concerts are coming up and whos playing at venues nearby. The Ticketmaster Layer will launch Snapchatters directly into the new Ticketmaster Mini to buy tickets to the show.









Snaps own Layer, Memories, will show Snapchatters Memories where they took place on the Map to relive moments and share with their friends. All these Map Layers will roll out in the coming months.









Snap Kit









Introduced at Snap Partner Summit 2020, Snap Kits Camera Kit makes it possible to bring the intelligence and power of the Snapchat Camera to partner apps for an added layer of engagement.









This fall, in celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary, Snap is collaborating with Disney PhotoPass Service to bring Snaps Camera technology to Walt Disney World Resort through Camera Kit. Using the My Disney Experience app, guests will be able to transform Cinderella Castle with augmented reality, or add AR to the photos and videos they capture in the app.









Starting today, fans can get an early preview on Snapchat, with new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Lenses, available in the U.S. for a limited time, and exclusive to Walt Disney World Resort guests beginning next month.









Launching today, Bumble users can send video notes and use Snapchat Lenses to personalize the virtual dating experience. Later this year, Bumble is also integrating a new Snap Kit product, Sticker Kit, to bring Bitmoji, Stickers and Gifs to their platform. Sticker Kit offers developers one convenient interface to integrate Snaps creative tools into their app experiences.









Games and Minis









The Games and Minis platform provides developers the opportunity to create games and shared experiences for Snapchats global community. Rather than build two separate apps for Android and iOS, partners can build one Game or Mini that launches instantly in Snapchat with no installation required, and earn revenue through Snap Ads, Snap Tokens, or by offering their goods for purchase.









Soon, Poshmark is launching a Mini where Snapchatters can join real-time shopping events with their Snapchat friends, pick their favorites, and checkout, all without leaving Snapchat. With the new Ticketmaster Mini, rolling out later this year, Snapchatters can swipe right or left on different artists playing around the world to connect with Snapchat friends who want to see the same show.









Voodoo, an existing Snap Games partner, is bringing 5 additional titles to Snapchat this year. The game publishers first Snap Game, Aquapark.io: Multiplayer Edition, has reached nearly 45 million players since launching last fall. Today, you can find more than 30 Games that developers have built for Snapchat.









Soon, Games and Minis can be accessed by swiping down on the Snapchat Camera. Snapchatters can pin and organize their favorites and also see a feed of timely updates. This new destination makes Games and Minis easier to discover, quicker to access.









Bitmoji









Last year, Snap launched Bitmoji for Games to make it easy for developers to deepen engagement and customization for their players cross platform. Beginning today, game developers can bring Bitmoji into their mobile, PC and console games, right through the Unity platform.









For more information on integrating with Snaps developer platform, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdeveloper.snap.com.









