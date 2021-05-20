RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders today. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills, III, Debra J. Perry, Robert P. Restrepo Jr. and Ramsey D. Smith. Following the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, the Board of Directors elected Melina E. Higgins to serve as the Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive compensation and the 2021 Genworth Financial, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genworth-financial-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301296301.html

SOURCE Genworth Financial, Inc.