EarthFirst Films by PSI Produces First PHA Home Compostable Packaging Film

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthFirst Films by PSI, a global bioplastic film technology and manufacturing company, announces the successful completion of the first commercial run of PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) home compostable packaging film.

Although the PHA materials have been certified, the film will go through biodegradation and home compostability screening prior to full certification. Made from Danimer Scientific's (NYSE: DNMR) NODAX PHA, the new film is designed for a wide range of applications across food, beverage, grocery retail, quick service restaurant, stadium foodservice, and many other consumer packaged goods (CPG) and industrial segments.

"This is the first in a lineup of new advanced solutions in home compostable films we'll launch in the next 12-18 months," cites George Thomas, CEO of EarthFirst Films by PSI.

"We are extremely excited to add PHA to our EarthFirst biopolymer films portfolio. We appreciate the support we received from Danimer in making this a success."

"Home Compostable films are a catalyst for greater expansion of End-of-Life (EOL) options for flexible packaging," adds Chris Schaefer, Global Marketing Director. "We're committed to helping brands lower their packaging carbon footprint in response to consumer requests."

For more information on EarthFirst Films by PSI, visit www.PlasticSuppliers.com.

About EarthFirst Films by Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI)

EarthFirst Films by Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI) is a global manufacturer of bio polymer EarthFirst thin gauge, compostable, sealant and barrier sealant films within food, beverage, quick-serve restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact [email protected]

