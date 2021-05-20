SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EQT, HOME, VER, and CBAN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of the assets of Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion in cash and approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock issued directly to Alta's shareholders. If you own EQT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eqt/

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman, a global private equity firm. Under the terms of the merger agreement, At Home shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each At Home share that they own. If you own HOME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/home/

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VER shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income common stock for each share of VER common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $46.29 based upon Realty Income's May 19, 2021 closing price of $65.66. If you own VER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ver/

Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Colony Bankorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with SouthCrest Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each SouthCrest shareholder will have the right to elect to receive either $10.45 in cash or 0.7318 shares of CBAN common stock in exchange for each share of SouthCrest common stock that they own, subject to proration. If you own CBAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cban/

