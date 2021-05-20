SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WRI, PPD, VKIN, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.74 based upon Kimco's May 19, 2021 closing price of $20.49. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PPD shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash for each share of PPD common stock that they hold. If you own PPD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ppd/

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. ("CEI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, CEI will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. CEI currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

