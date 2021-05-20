Logo
Chubb Launches "Global Risk Spotlights" Advisory Series for U.S. Multinational Clients and Brokers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., May 20, 2021

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched a series of advisories designed to spotlight issues impacting insurance exposures, compliance and coverage around the globe and help U.S. multinational companies ensure that their insurance programs can respond effectively in a dynamic world.

"It has never been more critical for our clients to understand how the current risk and regulatory environments may impact their operations on a global basis," said Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts. "Global risks continue to evolve at a rapid pace, and Chubb is committed to developing timely resources that explore the latest exposures and highlight best practices for compliance, regulations and coverage requirements. In turn, these insights can assist clients in managing their multinational programs worldwide."

The Global Risk Spotlights advisories focus on key considerations when building an effective multinational program and managing international risks.

The initial advisories in the ongoing series focus on:

Navigating the Nuances of DIC/DIL Clauses: Exploring the advantages and limitations of these often-used coverages.
Local D&O Policies Merit Special Consideration: Discussing why careful planning and regular assessment is critical to protect executives.
Understanding Opportunities in Global Accident & Health: Spotlighting what this new global standard in multinational travel accident protection entails and delivers, and why multinationals are migrating to a new paradigm in Accident & Health protection.
Optimizing Multinational Casualty Protection: Examining the key factors to consider to ensure effective multinational casualty protection.
Building a Better Multinational Property Program: Answering these six questions can help determine if a property program can respond fully and as expected.

"Throughout our long history as a multinational insurance leader, with a global network spanning more than 200 countries, we have amassed deep data, expertise and insights that can help companies manage multinational risk and the intricacies of insurance worldwide. These advisories are one more way we can share this expertise to benefit our clients and the insurance community at large," added Mr. Merna.

Chubb has several decades of experience providing modern-day insurance services and solutions to multinational companies. In 2020, for example, the company issued more than 67,000 local policies and managed more than 37,000 claims for multinational clients.

Chubb advisories and other trending topics can be found here.

For additional information about Chubb Global Services, click here.

About Chubb
With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-launches-global-risk-spotlights-advisory-series-for-us-multinational-clients-and-brokers-301296401.html

SOURCE Chubb

